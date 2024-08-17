iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuchem Ltd Share Price

89.25
(4253.66%)
Apr 5, 2018|03:58:24 PM

Nuchem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

91.1

Prev. Close

2.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1,861.78

Day's High

93.4

Day's Low

88.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

264.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nuchem Ltd Corporate Action

Nuchem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nuchem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:59 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.65%

Non-Promoter- 2.11%

Institutions: 2.10%

Non-Institutions: 88.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nuchem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

29.66

29.76

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-22.9

-4.76

Net Worth

6.76

25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Nuchem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nuchem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

K N Vaid

Director

Anil Kumra

Director

Autar Singh

Director

Gurmit Shoor

Director

V P Khandelwal

Managing Director

Arun Barar

Executive Director

Prathemesh Barar

Secretary

B J Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nuchem Ltd

Summary

Promoted by R C Barar, Nuchem is known for its presence in chemicals, medium-density fibre boards and engineering. The new product MDF developed by the company offers an effective substitute for wood. This will go a long way in conserving forests.The chemicals division of Nuchem was established in 1955 to manufacture urea and melamine formaldehyde moulding powder for the first time in India. Today,it also manufactures UF resins, formaldehyde, hexamine and para-formaldehyde and provides know-how and assistance to other entrepreneurs. It also undertook turnkey projects to set up formaldehyde and hexamine plants. It has successfully set up three such plants, two in India and one abroad. Further, it supports the MDF division by meeting its total requirement of binders. Nuchems MDF division produces the nearest substitute for wood from agro-waste, known as Nuwud. The plant, commissioned in Mar.92 at Mohana, caters to both the domestic and international markets. At present, it exports MDF to Japan, the UAE, Srilanka and Mauritius. The company expanded its MDF capacity by about 80,000 tpa by setting up another plant at Bhatinda. In Jan.91, Nuchem Machine Tools (NMTL), a subsidiary, took over the entire business operations of Nuchems engineering division. This division manufactures transfer moulding presses, powder compacting presses, up-stroke and multi-daylight hydraulic presses and a variety of other speciality presses, ranging between 10 tonnes and 3000 tonnes. Nuchem Weir, a joi
