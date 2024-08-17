Nuchem Ltd Summary

Promoted by R C Barar, Nuchem is known for its presence in chemicals, medium-density fibre boards and engineering. The new product MDF developed by the company offers an effective substitute for wood. This will go a long way in conserving forests.The chemicals division of Nuchem was established in 1955 to manufacture urea and melamine formaldehyde moulding powder for the first time in India. Today,it also manufactures UF resins, formaldehyde, hexamine and para-formaldehyde and provides know-how and assistance to other entrepreneurs. It also undertook turnkey projects to set up formaldehyde and hexamine plants. It has successfully set up three such plants, two in India and one abroad. Further, it supports the MDF division by meeting its total requirement of binders. Nuchems MDF division produces the nearest substitute for wood from agro-waste, known as Nuwud. The plant, commissioned in Mar.92 at Mohana, caters to both the domestic and international markets. At present, it exports MDF to Japan, the UAE, Srilanka and Mauritius. The company expanded its MDF capacity by about 80,000 tpa by setting up another plant at Bhatinda. In Jan.91, Nuchem Machine Tools (NMTL), a subsidiary, took over the entire business operations of Nuchems engineering division. This division manufactures transfer moulding presses, powder compacting presses, up-stroke and multi-daylight hydraulic presses and a variety of other speciality presses, ranging between 10 tonnes and 3000 tonnes. Nuchem Weir, a joint venture with Weir, is the only company in India (and one of the select few in the world) that offers the complete range of desalination technologies, namely electro-dialysis, reverse osmosis, MSF distillation and thermo-compression distillation.