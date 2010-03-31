Nuchem Ltd Management Discussions

Nuchem Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The company for last few years has had 4 business segments in its
portfolio: MDF panel boards, Thermoset resins & Moulding powders, Effluent
Treatment Plants/Projects and Environment Management Services.The
management has been constantly reviewing its business portfolio and looking
at growth issues in every business.
MEDIUM DENSITY FIBRE (NUWUD) BOARD DIVISION:
This business has been the main business of the company for nearly 2
decades but has suffered from 1st having to export 25% of its production
under industrial licensing conditions and there after since 1996 from
massive dumping from 5-6 countries where prices of inputs are far lower
than in India.While NUWUD bacame a brand synonymous with quality of MDF in
the country but due to low realisations because of dumping prices, it
suffered. As the size of industry was small i.e. just 2 plants till very
recently no relief was forthcoming from GOI for this industry inspite of it
being environment friendly business. In recent years after advent of some
more plants the industry could move and get Anti Dumping Duty on import of
MDF IN Oct 2009.This will help the industry to stabilise its operations in
years ahead.
We have over last few years of massive losses due to our inability to
increase prices to take care of rising input costs of all raw materials
e.g. Wood, Agro fuels and petro based materials like wax, resins etc, not
been able to put sufficient money in to R&R of plant whereby our agro fired
power plant suffered and went in to major break down in July 2009. While we
could repair and restart the plant intermittently by early August 2009 our
fuel consumptions remained higher than normal. Further steps taken for
replacement of boiler parts have brought them in control in September 2010.
We are constrained due to shortage of working capital where efforts are
under way to inject fresh Working Capital to realise full potential of MDF.
We expect that with buoyant market conditions we will be able to put this
business to profitable path in near future.
CHEMICAL DIVISION:
Chemical division apart from Formaldehyde and Prescol Glue which are
internally consumed has Thermoset Moulding Powders used primarily in
Electrical Wiring Devices and Melamine tableware etc. In the last few
years, the companys volumes had been under threat from small scale
moulding powder manufacturers who are exempt from paying central excise
duty and consequently enjoy price advantage on companys product.This with
ongoing rationalisation of taxes and stricter enforcement should start
easing the pressure on us. The Electrical Wiring Devices has progressively
started seeing MNCs like Panasonic.Siemens etc coming in to this field
where quality of raw materials becomes the main criteria rather than price
alone and that should in years to come start giving our moulding powder an
edge as it is the only product in the country which is approved by BIS as
well as is produced in an ISO certified facility.This should start giving
us an advantage which combined with technical support to the customer by
the company in use of its product should result in increasing the
volumes.These factors should along with booming housing market in mid and
low value segments should further give a boost to companys off take in
near future.The company has also started marketing its products abroad
although in small volumes. During the past two years, the petroleum
products including those used by the company i.e. Methanol have seen wildly
fluctuating prices and in the year under review while the company could
pass on part of cost increases to market but still had to bear part of it
internally. The working capital needs of the division have to be further
strengthened to push for aggressive growth in its business volumes.
ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES DIVISION:
Today, Global Warming and Green and pollution free environment have become
the buzz words in industry as well as commercial world and environmental
issues such as quality of air, water and ground pollution, waste recycling,
solid waste management, industrial and hazardous wastes have become the
front rank concerns of policy makers as well as industry and people in
general. This has thrown up several new business opportunities for us in
the area of testing, providing solutions to the problems. The company has
been alive to all such opportunities and has developed a business plan to
extend itself beyond testing and certification work of the traditional type
to Environment Impact Assessment and Consultancy. These services will not
only further strengthen the companys services businesses, but also take it
on to a path of growth in the areas of large business opportunities in
future. In line with its growth plans, it has accreditation from National
Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and
various pollution control boards at the state level.These combined with
plans to further upgrade the technology in this business and market its
services aggressively should help this business grow as one of the fast
growing businesses in the years to come.
ENVIRONMENT PROJECTS DIVISION:
The company over the last 4-5 years has felt that this business has the
potential to become a major business of the company and certainly as large
as MDF if not larger. However, with slow down of economy in 2008 & 2009, in
view of this business needing increasing amounts of money to stay afloat
and grow, we had to take a decision to go slow in this business and to use
the available resources to ensure that the other 2 businesses of the
company with buoyant markets, where we already have brand leadership, are
better supported at this juncture to stablise the companys margins.
Meanwhile, we are in the process to complete the ongoing projects and
further course of action will be decided at appropriate time. FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE The operations have resulted in higher losses during the year
under review. The continuing sharp fluctuation in input cost of materials
like Wood, Agro fuels and Petroleum products i.e. Methanol/Wax had
increased the pressure on margins during the year under review . This
combined with break down in our power plant at MDF division resulted in
reduction in production and sales of that division.This resulted in large
losses to not only MDF but also to chemical operations, from where resin is
sold to MDF, which could not be done to the desired levels. The company in
last few years had settled the debt of most of the term lenders and had
also made efforts to do an OTS with Punjab & Sind Bank but could not do so
as decision from the bank was not forhcoming. We could finally get approval
for OTS of their debt in December09 and have paid 75% of OTS amounts to
them through monetisation of a low yeilding asset of the company. The
company is looking at various avenues to raise further resources to not
only pay off the balance OTS dues of PSB but also to strengthen its working
capital resources.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:
The Company ensures adequate internal control through manualised Policy &
Procedures to be followed by the executives at various levels in the
organisation. While operating managers ensure compliance within their
areas, internal audit carries out audit tests on the selected samples and
report non-compliance/weaknesses, if any, through internal audit reports of
the respective units/areas. These reports are reviewed by the management
and subsequently by the Audit Sub-Committee of the Board. With the
objective of improving the systems and removing bottlenecks, if any,
periodic systems review is carried out and Policies and Procedure Manuals
are continually being revised. The job of internal auditing remains
entrusted to M/s. Lodha & Co., a professional firm of Chartered
Accountants.
HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
In todays business environment, the human resource is the most important
resource in any company. The Management has always considered that our
employees are valuable assets of the organisation. The maximum attention is
being given for up-gradation of skills of people working in the company
including the technical, managerial/ personnel skills of people. Training
is the main focus area and continuous efforts are made to train the
empolyees on continuous basis.The employees at all levels, inspite of tough
times the company is passing through, have stood with the company and
efforts are constantly made to ensure their well being. Industrial
relations in our units have remained cordial during the year under review.
The company has total 551 employees on its roll as on 31.03.2010 as against
617 employees as on 31.03.2009.
SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION:
Safety and health has always been on a priority agenda with the Company as
is evident from the past records.The safety trainings and refreshment
courses are conducted at regular intervals and the persons concerned with
Security and safety are sent outside to learn new techniques. Company has
been associated with the Haryana Safety Council since its inception. The
health of the employees is also a major concern for the Management,
qualified doctors and well equipped dispensaries find the place in all
divisions of the company to ensure regular health check-ups of employees at
all levels. The Company has been compliant of the environment protection
norms and all efforts are made to create an environment friendly atmosphere
in the company. Tree plantations are taken up in all units as a regular
feature. Systems for pollution control in all aspects i.e. Noise, water,
air are constantly monitored and upgraded as and when required.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report may
be Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws or regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which
could be different from what the management envisages in term of future
performance and outlook.
Place: Faridabad (Arun Barar)
Dated: 12-11-2010 Managing Director