Nuchem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
29.66
29.76
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-22.9
-4.76
Net Worth
6.76
25
Minority Interest
Debt
46.71
51.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.29
0
Total Liabilities
54.76
76.7
Fixed Assets
16.78
23.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.04
2.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.71
13.67
Networking Capital
16.89
34.08
Inventories
24.22
26.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
25.37
28.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
35
37.01
Sundry Creditors
-40.22
-33.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-27.48
-25.23
Cash
2.34
3.8
Total Assets
54.76
76.7
