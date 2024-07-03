iifl-logo-icon 1
CMS Info Systems Ltd Share Price

487.55
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open504.45
  • Day's High507
  • 52 Wk High616.5
  • Prev. Close501.05
  • Day's Low483.6
  • 52 Wk Low 355.1
  • Turnover (lac)3,189.85
  • P/E21.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value125.96
  • EPS22.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,955.99
  • Div. Yield1.15
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CMS Info Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

CMS Info Systems Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.25

Record Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

CMS Info Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

28 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.

Read More
Read More

CMS Info Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 66.64%

Institutions: 66.64%

Non-Institutions: 33.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CMS Info Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

162.76

154.4

153.15

148

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,726.37

1,342.31

1,058.76

803.2

Net Worth

1,889.13

1,496.71

1,211.91

951.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018

Revenue

741.84

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-40.63

As % of sales

5.47

Employee costs

-70.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018

Profit before tax

115.66

Depreciation

-20.82

Tax paid

-39.49

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,264.68

1,914.73

1,589.67

1,306.09

1,383.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,264.68

1,914.73

1,589.67

1,306.09

1,383.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.02

14.72

7.91

15.83

5.06

View Annually Results

CMS Info Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CMS Info Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shyamala Gopinath

Vice Chairman / ED / WTD / CEO

Rajiv Kaul

Independent Director

Tapan Ray

Non Executive Director

ASHISH AGRAWAL

Non Executive Director

Jimmy Mahtani

Non Executive Director

KRZYSZTOF WIESLAW JAMROZ

Non Executive Director

Manju Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Sayali Karanjkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Debashis Dey

Additional Director

Sunil Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CMS Info Systems Ltd

Summary

CMS Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Subhiksha Realty Private Limited on March 26, 2008. The Company name subsequently changed to CMS Info Systems Private Limited on December 10, 2008. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to CMS Info Systems Limited on January 27, 2015.CMS is one of the leading business services company providing logistics and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies in India. The Company facilitates financial inclusion in the economy by providing access toformal banking services and facilitating seamless cash-based payments for Indians. The Company is engaged in the business of providing ATM and Cash Management services, supply, installation and maintenance of ATM and cash deposit machines, and also engaged in card trading and personalisation services.The Company provides a wide range of services across each stage of the cash cycle in India, from when the RBI initially deposits cash in branches of selected banks, called currency chests, that are authorised by the RBI to hold and distribute rupee notes and coins for circulation to banks, to when cash is deposited back in banks after going through the various stages of the cash cycle. The Company operates its business in two segments: Cash Logistics and Managed Services.As the demand for cash and cash-related services in India has increased,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CMS Info Systems Ltd share price today?

The CMS Info Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of CMS Info Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CMS Info Systems Ltd is ₹7955.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CMS Info Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CMS Info Systems Ltd is 21.87 and 4.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CMS Info Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CMS Info Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CMS Info Systems Ltd is ₹355.1 and ₹616.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CMS Info Systems Ltd?

CMS Info Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.03%, 3 Years at 27.75%, 1 Year at 32.03%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at -14.47% and 1 Month at -0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CMS Info Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CMS Info Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 66.65 %
Public - 33.35 %

Logo

