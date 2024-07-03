Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹504.45
Prev. Close₹501.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,189.85
Day's High₹507
Day's Low₹483.6
52 Week's High₹616.5
52 Week's Low₹355.1
Book Value₹125.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,955.99
P/E21.87
EPS22.89
Divi. Yield1.15
In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.76
154.4
153.15
148
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,726.37
1,342.31
1,058.76
803.2
Net Worth
1,889.13
1,496.71
1,211.91
951.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
Revenue
741.84
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-40.63
As % of sales
5.47
Employee costs
-70.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
115.66
Depreciation
-20.82
Tax paid
-39.49
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,264.68
1,914.73
1,589.67
1,306.09
1,383.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,264.68
1,914.73
1,589.67
1,306.09
1,383.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.02
14.72
7.91
15.83
5.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shyamala Gopinath
Vice Chairman / ED / WTD / CEO
Rajiv Kaul
Independent Director
Tapan Ray
Non Executive Director
ASHISH AGRAWAL
Non Executive Director
Jimmy Mahtani
Non Executive Director
KRZYSZTOF WIESLAW JAMROZ
Non Executive Director
Manju Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Sayali Karanjkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Debashis Dey
Additional Director
Sunil Mehta
Reports by CMS Info Systems Ltd
Summary
CMS Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Subhiksha Realty Private Limited on March 26, 2008. The Company name subsequently changed to CMS Info Systems Private Limited on December 10, 2008. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to CMS Info Systems Limited on January 27, 2015.CMS is one of the leading business services company providing logistics and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies in India. The Company facilitates financial inclusion in the economy by providing access toformal banking services and facilitating seamless cash-based payments for Indians. The Company is engaged in the business of providing ATM and Cash Management services, supply, installation and maintenance of ATM and cash deposit machines, and also engaged in card trading and personalisation services.The Company provides a wide range of services across each stage of the cash cycle in India, from when the RBI initially deposits cash in branches of selected banks, called currency chests, that are authorised by the RBI to hold and distribute rupee notes and coins for circulation to banks, to when cash is deposited back in banks after going through the various stages of the cash cycle. The Company operates its business in two segments: Cash Logistics and Managed Services.As the demand for cash and cash-related services in India has increased,
The CMS Info Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CMS Info Systems Ltd is ₹7955.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CMS Info Systems Ltd is 21.87 and 4.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CMS Info Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CMS Info Systems Ltd is ₹355.1 and ₹616.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CMS Info Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.03%, 3 Years at 27.75%, 1 Year at 32.03%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at -14.47% and 1 Month at -0.76%.
