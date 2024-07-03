Summary

CMS Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Subhiksha Realty Private Limited on March 26, 2008. The Company name subsequently changed to CMS Info Systems Private Limited on December 10, 2008. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to CMS Info Systems Limited on January 27, 2015.CMS is one of the leading business services company providing logistics and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies in India. The Company facilitates financial inclusion in the economy by providing access toformal banking services and facilitating seamless cash-based payments for Indians. The Company is engaged in the business of providing ATM and Cash Management services, supply, installation and maintenance of ATM and cash deposit machines, and also engaged in card trading and personalisation services.The Company provides a wide range of services across each stage of the cash cycle in India, from when the RBI initially deposits cash in branches of selected banks, called currency chests, that are authorised by the RBI to hold and distribute rupee notes and coins for circulation to banks, to when cash is deposited back in banks after going through the various stages of the cash cycle. The Company operates its business in two segments: Cash Logistics and Managed Services.As the demand for cash and cash-related services in India has increased,

Read More