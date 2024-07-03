CMS Info Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
624.54
599.43
627.08
582.3
543.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
624.54
599.43
627.08
582.3
543.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.67
11.5
11.17
7.83
8.33
Total Income
638.2
610.93
638.25
590.13
552.07
Total Expenditure
471.56
447.15
471.65
431.52
398.09
PBIDT
166.64
163.78
166.59
158.62
153.98
Interest
5.18
3.74
4.01
3.92
4.05
PBDT
161.46
160.04
162.58
154.7
149.93
Depreciation
38.93
38.77
39.73
37.73
36.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.75
35.43
32.79
29.25
33.01
Deferred Tax
0.87
-4.94
-1.35
0.65
-3.82
Reported Profit After Tax
90.92
90.79
91.42
87.08
84.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
90.92
90.79
91.42
87.08
84.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
90.92
90.79
91.42
87.08
84.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.58
5.58
5.75
5.56
5.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
25
0
Equity
163.18
162.76
162.76
156.51
156.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.68
27.32
26.56
27.24
28.31
PBDTM(%)
25.85
26.69
25.92
26.56
27.57
PATM(%)
14.55
15.14
14.57
14.95
15.51
In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.
