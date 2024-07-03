iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CMS Info Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

491.25
(0.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

624.54

599.43

627.08

582.3

543.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

624.54

599.43

627.08

582.3

543.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.67

11.5

11.17

7.83

8.33

Total Income

638.2

610.93

638.25

590.13

552.07

Total Expenditure

471.56

447.15

471.65

431.52

398.09

PBIDT

166.64

163.78

166.59

158.62

153.98

Interest

5.18

3.74

4.01

3.92

4.05

PBDT

161.46

160.04

162.58

154.7

149.93

Depreciation

38.93

38.77

39.73

37.73

36.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

30.75

35.43

32.79

29.25

33.01

Deferred Tax

0.87

-4.94

-1.35

0.65

-3.82

Reported Profit After Tax

90.92

90.79

91.42

87.08

84.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

90.92

90.79

91.42

87.08

84.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

90.92

90.79

91.42

87.08

84.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.58

5.58

5.75

5.56

5.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

25

0

Equity

163.18

162.76

162.76

156.51

156.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.68

27.32

26.56

27.24

28.31

PBDTM(%)

25.85

26.69

25.92

26.56

27.57

PATM(%)

14.55

15.14

14.57

14.95

15.51

CMS Info Systems: Related NEWS

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CMS Info Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.