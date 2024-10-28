CMS Info Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.76
154.4
153.15
148
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,726.37
1,342.31
1,058.76
803.2
Net Worth
1,889.13
1,496.71
1,211.91
951.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.68
8.78
6.6
2.97
Total Liabilities
1,897.81
1,505.49
1,218.51
954.17
Fixed Assets
744.82
772.57
679.65
463.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
612.88
425.65
266.32
280.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
34.09
33.6
24.34
16.45
Networking Capital
267.17
168.92
152.59
51
Inventories
126.86
74.17
62.93
89.47
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
663.88
450.53
427
424.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
149.72
144.16
212.15
117.66
Sundry Creditors
-432.89
-251.39
-285.76
-405.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-240.4
-248.55
-263.73
-174.51
Cash
238.86
104.76
95.6
142.6
Total Assets
1,897.82
1,505.5
1,218.5
954.16
In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.Read More
