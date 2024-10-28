iifl-logo-icon 1
CMS Info Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

462.45
(-1.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

162.76

154.4

153.15

148

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,726.37

1,342.31

1,058.76

803.2

Net Worth

1,889.13

1,496.71

1,211.91

951.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

8.68

8.78

6.6

2.97

Total Liabilities

1,897.81

1,505.49

1,218.51

954.17

Fixed Assets

744.82

772.57

679.65

463.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

612.88

425.65

266.32

280.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

34.09

33.6

24.34

16.45

Networking Capital

267.17

168.92

152.59

51

Inventories

126.86

74.17

62.93

89.47

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

663.88

450.53

427

424.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

149.72

144.16

212.15

117.66

Sundry Creditors

-432.89

-251.39

-285.76

-405.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-240.4

-248.55

-263.73

-174.51

Cash

238.86

104.76

95.6

142.6

Total Assets

1,897.82

1,505.5

1,218.5

954.16

CMS Info Systems : related Articles

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

28 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.

Read More

