CMS Info Systems Ltd Key Ratios

436.25
(0.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.26

EBIT margin

13.73

Net profit margin

8.38

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.5

Dividend per share

1.6

Cash EPS

2.86

Book value per share

50.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-35.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-21.12

Net debt / equity

-0.18

Net debt / op. profit

-0.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-7.77

Employee costs

-18.62

Other costs

-56.32

CMS Info Systems : related Articles

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

28 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.

Read More

