|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Feb-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
26.68%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
66.64%
68.6%
65.35%
65.95%
47.18%
Non-Institutions
33.35%
31.39%
34.64%
34.04%
26.13%
Total Non-Promoter
100%
100%
100%
100%
73.31%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.Read More
