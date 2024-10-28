Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
Revenue
741.84
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-40.63
As % of sales
5.47
Employee costs
-70.55
As % of sales
9.51
Other costs
-508.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.54
Operating profit
122.13
OPM
16.46
Depreciation
-20.82
Interest expense
-0.81
Other income
15.15
Profit before tax
115.66
Taxes
-39.49
Tax rate
-34.14
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
76.16
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
76.16
yoy growth (%)
NPM
10.26
In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.Read More
