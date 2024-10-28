|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|3.25
|32.5
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Recommended a Final Dividend of ?3.25 per equity share of face value of ? 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 subject to declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Such dividend, if declared would be paid to those members entitled thereto. Together with the interim Dividend of ?2.50 per share declared by the Board on January 24, 2024, the total dividend for the financial year would be ?5.75 per share. Record date fixed for the purpose of paying Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Dividend
|24 Jan 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|2.5
|25
|Interim
|CMS INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Jan 2024 for Dividend.
In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.