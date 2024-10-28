Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Recommended a Final Dividend of ?3.25 per equity share of face value of ? 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 subject to declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Such dividend, if declared would be paid to those members entitled thereto. Together with the interim Dividend of ?2.50 per share declared by the Board on January 24, 2024, the total dividend for the financial year would be ?5.75 per share. Record date fixed for the purpose of paying Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)