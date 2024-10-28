iifl-logo-icon 1
CMS Info Systems Ltd Dividend

431.85
(-0.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:09:56 AM

CMS Info Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 202428 May 202428 May 20243.2532.5Final
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Recommended a Final Dividend of ?3.25 per equity share of face value of ? 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 subject to declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Such dividend, if declared would be paid to those members entitled thereto. Together with the interim Dividend of ?2.50 per share declared by the Board on January 24, 2024, the total dividend for the financial year would be ?5.75 per share. Record date fixed for the purpose of paying Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Dividend24 Jan 20246 Feb 20246 Feb 20242.525Interim
CMS INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Jan 2024 for Dividend.

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

CMS Info Systems logs 8% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

28 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

In the first half, the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment generated over ₹500 Crore in sales, a 30% increase.

