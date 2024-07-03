CMS Info Systems Ltd Summary

CMS Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Subhiksha Realty Private Limited on March 26, 2008. The Company name subsequently changed to CMS Info Systems Private Limited on December 10, 2008. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to CMS Info Systems Limited on January 27, 2015.CMS is one of the leading business services company providing logistics and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies in India. The Company facilitates financial inclusion in the economy by providing access toformal banking services and facilitating seamless cash-based payments for Indians. The Company is engaged in the business of providing ATM and Cash Management services, supply, installation and maintenance of ATM and cash deposit machines, and also engaged in card trading and personalisation services.The Company provides a wide range of services across each stage of the cash cycle in India, from when the RBI initially deposits cash in branches of selected banks, called currency chests, that are authorised by the RBI to hold and distribute rupee notes and coins for circulation to banks, to when cash is deposited back in banks after going through the various stages of the cash cycle. The Company operates its business in two segments: Cash Logistics and Managed Services.As the demand for cash and cash-related services in India has increased, banks and other participants in India are deploying more ATMs, which is reflected in the increase in the number of ATMs in India from 121,847 as of June 30, 2013 to 222,762 as of June 30, 2017. They are also increasingly outsourcing their ATM operations and management in order to process and distribute cash to consumers more quickly and efficiently. The Company became a subsidiary of Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Limited effective from August 27, 2015 pursuant to acquisition of 100% shares from erstwhile shareholders, namely BLACKSTONE FP CAPITAL PARTNERS (MAURITIUS) V LTD, CMS Computers Limited, Mr. Ramesh Grover and others. The Company is also supported by the Promoter, Sion Investment Holdings Pte. Limited, which acquired the Company in 2015 and is an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, a private equity firm that has over US$10 billion in total committed capital and investments in over 40 portfolio companies across Asia as of March 31, 2017.In 2017, a mid-sized cash management company was acquired which helped further increase the ATM network. ALGO OTC, launched in 2019.The newest business of AIoT Remote Monitoring was launched in 2021.The Company completed its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 50,925,925 equity shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 1100 Crore through Offer for Sale In FY 2022, the Company acquired Hemabh Technology, a Remote Monitoring Tech company. Further, the Company set up a new manufacturing facility at Chennai for manufacturing of Banking Automation Products such as ATM and Kiosk in 2023.