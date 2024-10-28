|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Enclosed copy of the Newspaper advertisement pertaining to 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company Enclosed copy of the Newspaper advertisement issued by the Company pertaining to the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Proceedings of 17th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
