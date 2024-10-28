Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

CMS Info Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

CMS Info Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

CMS Info Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Recommended a Final Dividend of ?3.25 per equity share of face value of ? 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 subject to declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Such dividend, if declared would be paid to those members entitled thereto. Together with the interim Dividend of ?2.50 per share declared by the Board on January 24, 2024, the total dividend for the financial year would be ?5.75 per share. Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024) Record date fixed for the purpose of paying Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024