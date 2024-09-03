Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹396.75
Prev. Close₹389
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.52
Day's High₹396.75
Day's Low₹396.75
52 Week's High₹404.9
52 Week's Low₹179.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)207.98
P/E63.08
EPS6.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.85
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.26
2.56
0.13
-0.14
Net Worth
7.11
2.57
0.14
-0.13
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Chairman & Managing Director
Sagar Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Anurag Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Aastha Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Upasana Srivastava Dattani
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Rajesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aakrati Singhania
Summary
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd was incorporated as Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited , pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 2013, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The name of Company was changed from Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Private Limited dated October 30, 2023. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to a Public Company, and the name was changed to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.Company is engaged in the business of supplying of biomass fuels, which includes biomass pellets and briquettes. The Company in year 2021 started the business of selling Biomass pellets and briquettes. These biomass fuels are an alternative source of energy which are basically used in commercial and industrial heating, cooking fuel, industrial burning and electricity generation, as an alternative to fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, Agri-waste etc. The briquettes are majorly used for industrial purposes like running boilers etc. and pellets are used as cooking fuel or commercial purposes. The Company is currently selling these pellets and briquettes to customers engaged in the business of recycling material, textile processing, pharmaceutical, metal etc.The main raw material used in the manufacturing of biomass fuels include Agri-waste, saw dust, farm waste etc. These raw materials ar
The Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹396.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd is ₹207.98 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd is 63.08 and 8.78 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd is ₹179.55 and ₹404.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 99.92%, 3 Month at 72.61% and 1 Month at 25.57%.
