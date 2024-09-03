Summary

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd was incorporated as Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited , pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 2013, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The name of Company was changed from Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Private Limited dated October 30, 2023. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to a Public Company, and the name was changed to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.Company is engaged in the business of supplying of biomass fuels, which includes biomass pellets and briquettes. The Company in year 2021 started the business of selling Biomass pellets and briquettes. These biomass fuels are an alternative source of energy which are basically used in commercial and industrial heating, cooking fuel, industrial burning and electricity generation, as an alternative to fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, Agri-waste etc. The briquettes are majorly used for industrial purposes like running boilers etc. and pellets are used as cooking fuel or commercial purposes. The Company is currently selling these pellets and briquettes to customers engaged in the business of recycling material, textile processing, pharmaceutical, metal etc.The main raw material used in the manufacturing of biomass fuels include Agri-waste, saw dust, farm waste etc. These raw materials ar

Read More