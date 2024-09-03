iifl-logo-icon 1
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd Share Price

396.75
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open396.75
  • Day's High396.75
  • 52 Wk High404.9
  • Prev. Close389
  • Day's Low396.75
  • 52 Wk Low 179.55
  • Turnover (lac)9.52
  • P/E63.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)207.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

396.75

Prev. Close

389

Turnover(Lac.)

9.52

Day's High

396.75

Day's Low

396.75

52 Week's High

404.9

52 Week's Low

179.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

207.98

P/E

63.08

EPS

6.29

Divi. Yield

0

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:14 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.44%

Non-Promoter- 11.78%

Institutions: 11.78%

Non-Institutions: 14.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.85

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.26

2.56

0.13

-0.14

Net Worth

7.11

2.57

0.14

-0.13

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sagar Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Anurag Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Aastha Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Upasana Srivastava Dattani

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Rajesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aakrati Singhania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd

Summary

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd was incorporated as Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited , pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 2013, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The name of Company was changed from Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Private Limited dated October 30, 2023. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to a Public Company, and the name was changed to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.Company is engaged in the business of supplying of biomass fuels, which includes biomass pellets and briquettes. The Company in year 2021 started the business of selling Biomass pellets and briquettes. These biomass fuels are an alternative source of energy which are basically used in commercial and industrial heating, cooking fuel, industrial burning and electricity generation, as an alternative to fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, Agri-waste etc. The briquettes are majorly used for industrial purposes like running boilers etc. and pellets are used as cooking fuel or commercial purposes. The Company is currently selling these pellets and briquettes to customers engaged in the business of recycling material, textile processing, pharmaceutical, metal etc.The main raw material used in the manufacturing of biomass fuels include Agri-waste, saw dust, farm waste etc. These raw materials ar
Company FAQs

What is the Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd share price today?

The Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹396.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd is ₹207.98 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd is 63.08 and 8.78 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd is ₹179.55 and ₹404.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd?

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 99.92%, 3 Month at 72.61% and 1 Month at 25.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.45 %
Institutions - 7.76 %
Public - 18.79 %

