Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.85
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.26
2.56
0.13
-0.14
Net Worth
7.11
2.57
0.14
-0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0.6
0.91
0.49
0.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.74
3.49
0.63
0.37
Fixed Assets
1.22
0.55
0.16
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.67
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.58
1.73
0.11
0.2
Inventories
0.84
0.08
0.08
0.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.29
3.36
1.24
0.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.7
0.73
0.02
0
Sundry Creditors
-5.32
-1.66
-1
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.92
-0.78
-0.23
-0.07
Cash
1.26
1.2
0.35
0.01
Total Assets
7.76
3.48
0.62
0.36
No Record Found
