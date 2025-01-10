iifl-logo-icon 1
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

435.85
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.85

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.26

2.56

0.13

-0.14

Net Worth

7.11

2.57

0.14

-0.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0.6

0.91

0.49

0.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.74

3.49

0.63

0.37

Fixed Assets

1.22

0.55

0.16

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.67

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.58

1.73

0.11

0.2

Inventories

0.84

0.08

0.08

0.13

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.29

3.36

1.24

0.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.7

0.73

0.02

0

Sundry Creditors

-5.32

-1.66

-1

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.92

-0.78

-0.23

-0.07

Cash

1.26

1.2

0.35

0.01

Total Assets

7.76

3.48

0.62

0.36

