Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd Summary

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd was incorporated as Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited , pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 2013, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The name of Company was changed from Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Private Limited dated October 30, 2023. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to a Public Company, and the name was changed to Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.Company is engaged in the business of supplying of biomass fuels, which includes biomass pellets and briquettes. The Company in year 2021 started the business of selling Biomass pellets and briquettes. These biomass fuels are an alternative source of energy which are basically used in commercial and industrial heating, cooking fuel, industrial burning and electricity generation, as an alternative to fossil fuels like coal, firewood, lignite, Agri-waste etc. The briquettes are majorly used for industrial purposes like running boilers etc. and pellets are used as cooking fuel or commercial purposes. The Company is currently selling these pellets and briquettes to customers engaged in the business of recycling material, textile processing, pharmaceutical, metal etc.The main raw material used in the manufacturing of biomass fuels include Agri-waste, saw dust, farm waste etc. These raw materials are procured from the farmers and nearby sources either directly or through dealers and brokers. Apart, from the biomass manufactured by Company, they are into supplying of biomass pellets and briquettes, which are procured from different vendors who are engaged in the manufacturing of these biomass fuels.Biomass pellet or briquettes are cylindrical and condensed form of organic material derived from various renewable sources. These pellets serve as an alternative to traditional fossil fuels and play a significant role in addressing energy and environmental challenges. These biomass fuels act as renewable energy source, reduce emissions, helps in utilization of the waste materials and are energy efficient. These Biomass pellets and briquettes are built from recycled green waste, producing less greenhouse gas emission. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 13,92,000 fresh issue equity shares.