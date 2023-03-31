To,

The Board of Directors,

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Limited

(Formerly known as Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited),

A-117, Manu Path, Shiv Marg Shyam Nagar,

Jaipur (Rajasthan) - 302019

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statements of SHUBHSHREE BIOFUELS ENERGY LIMITED (Formerly known as Shubhshree Bricks Private Limited ), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the Notes and Annexures as forming part of these Restated Financial Statements (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 28, 204 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus /Prospectus ("Offer Document") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("SME IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus (Offer Document) to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange and Registrar of Companies, Jaipur in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We, M/s Ravi Sharma & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and holds the peer review certificate dated 17th March,2022, valid till 31st March,2025.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 17th November,2023 in connection with the proposed IPO of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 which has been approved by the Board of Directors.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on the Auditors Report issued by the Previous Auditor M/s Shah Rajesh & Co. dated 25th August 2023 for the year ended as on 31st March 2023 and G.L. Dangayach & Co. dated 02nd September 2022, for the year ended March 31, 2022 respectively.

7. We have relied upon the audit report issued by us dated August 28, 2024 for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

8. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information have been prepared:

a) after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively, if any in the financial years/period ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications; and

b) in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

9. We have also examined the following Notes to the Restated financial information of the Company set out in the Annexure V, prepared by the management and approved by the Board of Directors on August 28, 2024 for the years/period ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Annexure V - Notes to the Restated Summary Financial Information

Restated Statement of Share Capital Note-1 Restated Statement of Reserves and Surplus Note-2 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings/ Statement of principle Term of Secured loan and Assets charges as security and Statement of term & Condition of unsecured Loans. Note-3, 3(A) Restated Statement of long-term Provisions Note-4 Restated Statement of Trade Payables Note-5 Restated Statement of Current Tax Liabilities Note-6 Restated Statement of Short-term Provisions Note-7 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities Note-8 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Note-9 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Asset/Liability Note-10 Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets Note-11 Restated Statement of Current Investments Note-12 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Note-13 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Note-14 Restated Statement of Inventory Note-15 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Note-16 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Note-17 Restated Statement of Other Income Note-18 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed Note-19 Restated Statement of Purchases of Stock in Trade Note-20 Restated Statement of Change in Inventories of Stock in Trade/Finished Goods Note-21 Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses Note-22 Restated Statement of Finance Cost Note-23 Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Note-24 Restated Statement of Other Expenses Note-25 Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Note-27 Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Note-28 Restated Statement of Related Party Disclosure Note-29 Restated Statement of Earnings Per Share (Eps) Note-30 Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratio Note-37 Capitalization Statement Note-40

10. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus (Offer Document) to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange and Registrar of Companies, Jaipur in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

14. In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure I to Annexure V of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable.