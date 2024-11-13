To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)