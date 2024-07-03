iifl-logo-icon 1
Veritaas Advertising Ltd Share Price

114.95
(2.63%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open114.95
  • Day's High114.95
  • 52 Wk High288.75
  • Prev. Close112
  • Day's Low114.95
  • 52 Wk Low 111.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E19.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Veritaas Advertising Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

114.95

Prev. Close

112

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

114.95

Day's Low

114.95

52 Week's High

288.75

52 Week's Low

111.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.45

P/E

19.09

EPS

6.02

Divi. Yield

0

Veritaas Advertising Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

Veritaas Advertising Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Veritaas Advertising Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.35%

Non-Promoter- 3.06%

Institutions: 3.06%

Non-Institutions: 31.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veritaas Advertising Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.08

0.09

0.09

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.58

0.79

0.37

0.24

Net Worth

3.66

0.88

0.46

0.25

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Veritaas Advertising Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veritaas Advertising Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Debojyoti Banerjee

Whole-time Director

Sangita Debnath

Non Executive Director

Mina Debnath

Independent Director

Altab Uddin Kazi

Independent Director

Shishir Bindu Nath

Independent Director

Sriyans Lunia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahima Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veritaas Advertising Ltd

Summary

Veritaas Advertising Limited was incorporated on July 31, 2018 with the name Veritaas Advertising Private Limited dated August 1, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company as Veritaas Advertising Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata.Veritaas Advertising Limited are an integrated advertising agency having their own media, offering 360-degree services across multiple platforms. It operate/advertise in police booths and outdoor hoardings, which reduces their dependence on third parties and enables them in offering integrated services.The Company provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Events, Outdoor (OOH) Media services which covers ad modes such as police booth hoardings, Newspapers insertion, Brochures, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, etc.The Company commenced the business in 2019. As the few agencies, it claim to be a fully integrated in providing advertising and marketing solutions from creating a brand strategy, curating content, designing marketing material, printing banners and other marketing materials and offering advertisement spaces. In order to become truly independent, it has set up a workshop at Vill- Ramchandrapur, P.O.& P.S. Narendrapur, in Kolkata, wherein it undertake pr
Company FAQs

What is the Veritaas Advertising Ltd share price today?

The Veritaas Advertising Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veritaas Advertising Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veritaas Advertising Ltd is ₹32.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veritaas Advertising Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veritaas Advertising Ltd is 19.09 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veritaas Advertising Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veritaas Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veritaas Advertising Ltd is ₹111.15 and ₹288.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veritaas Advertising Ltd?

Veritaas Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.00%, 6 Month at -14.28%, 3 Month at -19.87% and 1 Month at -12.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veritaas Advertising Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veritaas Advertising Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.36 %
Institutions - 3.06 %
Public - 31.58 %

