SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹114.95
Prev. Close₹112
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹114.95
Day's Low₹114.95
52 Week's High₹288.75
52 Week's Low₹111.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.45
P/E19.09
EPS6.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.08
0.09
0.09
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.58
0.79
0.37
0.24
Net Worth
3.66
0.88
0.46
0.25
Minority Interest
Chairman & Managing Director
Debojyoti Banerjee
Whole-time Director
Sangita Debnath
Non Executive Director
Mina Debnath
Independent Director
Altab Uddin Kazi
Independent Director
Shishir Bindu Nath
Independent Director
Sriyans Lunia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahima Khandelwal
Reports by Veritaas Advertising Ltd
Summary
Veritaas Advertising Limited was incorporated on July 31, 2018 with the name Veritaas Advertising Private Limited dated August 1, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company as Veritaas Advertising Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata.Veritaas Advertising Limited are an integrated advertising agency having their own media, offering 360-degree services across multiple platforms. It operate/advertise in police booths and outdoor hoardings, which reduces their dependence on third parties and enables them in offering integrated services.The Company provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Events, Outdoor (OOH) Media services which covers ad modes such as police booth hoardings, Newspapers insertion, Brochures, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, etc.The Company commenced the business in 2019. As the few agencies, it claim to be a fully integrated in providing advertising and marketing solutions from creating a brand strategy, curating content, designing marketing material, printing banners and other marketing materials and offering advertisement spaces. In order to become truly independent, it has set up a workshop at Vill- Ramchandrapur, P.O.& P.S. Narendrapur, in Kolkata, wherein it undertake pr
Read More
The Veritaas Advertising Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veritaas Advertising Ltd is ₹32.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veritaas Advertising Ltd is 19.09 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veritaas Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veritaas Advertising Ltd is ₹111.15 and ₹288.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Veritaas Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.00%, 6 Month at -14.28%, 3 Month at -19.87% and 1 Month at -12.25%.
