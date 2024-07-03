Summary

Veritaas Advertising Limited was incorporated on July 31, 2018 with the name Veritaas Advertising Private Limited dated August 1, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company as Veritaas Advertising Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata.Veritaas Advertising Limited are an integrated advertising agency having their own media, offering 360-degree services across multiple platforms. It operate/advertise in police booths and outdoor hoardings, which reduces their dependence on third parties and enables them in offering integrated services.The Company provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Events, Outdoor (OOH) Media services which covers ad modes such as police booth hoardings, Newspapers insertion, Brochures, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, etc.The Company commenced the business in 2019. As the few agencies, it claim to be a fully integrated in providing advertising and marketing solutions from creating a brand strategy, curating content, designing marketing material, printing banners and other marketing materials and offering advertisement spaces. In order to become truly independent, it has set up a workshop at Vill- Ramchandrapur, P.O.& P.S. Narendrapur, in Kolkata, wherein it undertake pr

