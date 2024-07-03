Veritaas Advertising Ltd Summary

Veritaas Advertising Limited was incorporated on July 31, 2018 with the name Veritaas Advertising Private Limited dated August 1, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company as Veritaas Advertising Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata.Veritaas Advertising Limited are an integrated advertising agency having their own media, offering 360-degree services across multiple platforms. It operate/advertise in police booths and outdoor hoardings, which reduces their dependence on third parties and enables them in offering integrated services.The Company provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Events, Outdoor (OOH) Media services which covers ad modes such as police booth hoardings, Newspapers insertion, Brochures, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, etc.The Company commenced the business in 2019. As the few agencies, it claim to be a fully integrated in providing advertising and marketing solutions from creating a brand strategy, curating content, designing marketing material, printing banners and other marketing materials and offering advertisement spaces. In order to become truly independent, it has set up a workshop at Vill- Ramchandrapur, P.O.& P.S. Narendrapur, in Kolkata, wherein it undertake printing of banner, brochure and other advertising and marketing materials including fabrication of police booths.Apart from this, it executed project in West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand, Mumbai and Pune. Their end-to-end solutions and integrated services enabled in inculcating a horizontal marketing approach in business operations. The consistent efforts and specialised services helped in achieving a mix of clientele spread across industries inter alia, electronic, automobile, fast moving consumer goods, lifestyle, education, real estate, insurance, pharmaceuticals and information technology. In additional to multiple industries, the Company offer services across multiple geographies, as well. It has a sales network in West Bengal, Assam and Delhi. It is in the process of setting up an office in Mumbai to expand n all metro cities of India. Through their strategically located offices and teams in three major cities in India, they cover almost whole of the states where they operate.The Company is proposing the Public Offer of 7,80,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.