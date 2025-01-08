iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veritaas Advertising Ltd Balance Sheet

109.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Veritaas Advertising Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.08

0.09

0.09

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.58

0.79

0.37

0.24

Net Worth

3.66

0.88

0.46

0.25

Minority Interest

Debt

2.17

1.34

0.75

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.84

2.22

1.21

0.25

Fixed Assets

4.28

0.69

0.08

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.28

1.2

0.76

0.18

Inventories

0.27

0.01

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.64

2.84

1.64

1.4

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.36

1.42

0.61

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-2.97

-1.61

-0.65

-0.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.02

-1.46

-0.84

-0.73

Cash

0.27

0.34

0.36

0.06

Total Assets

5.84

2.23

1.2

0.26

Veritaas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Veritaas Advertising Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.