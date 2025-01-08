Veritaas Advertising Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.08
0.09
0.09
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.58
0.79
0.37
0.24
Net Worth
3.66
0.88
0.46
0.25
Minority Interest
Debt
2.17
1.34
0.75
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.84
2.22
1.21
0.25
Fixed Assets
4.28
0.69
0.08
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.28
1.2
0.76
0.18
Inventories
0.27
0.01
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.64
2.84
1.64
1.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.36
1.42
0.61
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-2.97
-1.61
-0.65
-0.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.02
-1.46
-0.84
-0.73
Cash
0.27
0.34
0.36
0.06
Total Assets
5.84
2.23
1.2
0.26
