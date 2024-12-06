iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Facility Management Ltd Share Price

62.7
(6.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:43:59 PM

  • Open59.8
  • Day's High65.9
  • 52 Wk High75
  • Prev. Close59.15
  • Day's Low57.1
  • 52 Wk Low 45
  • Turnover (lac)350.11
  • P/E27.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Supreme Facility Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

59.8

Prev. Close

59.15

Turnover(Lac.)

350.11

Day's High

65.9

Day's Low

57.1

52 Week's High

75

52 Week's Low

45

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.68

P/E

27.64

EPS

2.14

Divi. Yield

0

Supreme Facility Management Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Supreme Facility Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Supreme Facility Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Jul-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 97.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 97.29%

Non-Promoter- 2.71%

Institutions: 2.71%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme Facility Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.83

28.89

23.84

20.39

Net Worth

32.08

29.14

24.09

20.64

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

355.39

329.59

236.01

177.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

355.39

329.59

236.01

177.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.57

1.2

0.68

0.9

Supreme Facility Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme Facility Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajendra Lalasheb Shinde

Whole-time Director

Lalasaheb Vitthalrao Shinde

Executive Director & CEO

Amol Sharad Shingate

Non Executive Director

Manisha Rajendra Shinde

Non Executive Director

Bhaskar Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Sagar Shrirang Jadhav

Independent Director

Gautam Deendayal Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Sahbani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Facility Management Ltd

Summary

Supreme Facility Management Limited was incorporated on May 19, 2005 as Supreme Facility Management Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to Supreme Facility Management Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company started their journey in year 2005 and were providing IFM services & ET to a few clients with a handful of employees. While primary focus and strength are deeply rooted in IFM services, the Company have since diversified the service portfolio to undertake Support Services. Since commencement of operations, their strength has grown in numbers as well as widening spectrum of services. The Company is an integrated business services provider focused in offering Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services and other Support Services to industries across multiple sectors. The IFM service portfolio broadly includes (i) soft services such as housekeeping and cleaning services, disinfecting and sanitizing services, pest control, horticulture, and facade cleaning; (ii) hard service such as maintenance, repair, overhaul and performance management of electrical, plumbing and maintenance services (iii) Staffing Service where it supply the workforce for various support service; The Support Services portfoli
Company FAQs

What is the Supreme Facility Management Ltd share price today?

The Supreme Facility Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Facility Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Facility Management Ltd is ₹155.68 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme Facility Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Facility Management Ltd is 27.64 and 1.79 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme Facility Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Facility Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Facility Management Ltd is ₹45 and ₹75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supreme Facility Management Ltd?

Supreme Facility Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -12.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme Facility Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme Facility Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.51 %
Institutions - 0.71 %
Public - 27.78 %

