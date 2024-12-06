Summary

Supreme Facility Management Limited was incorporated on May 19, 2005 as Supreme Facility Management Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to Supreme Facility Management Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company started their journey in year 2005 and were providing IFM services & ET to a few clients with a handful of employees. While primary focus and strength are deeply rooted in IFM services, the Company have since diversified the service portfolio to undertake Support Services. Since commencement of operations, their strength has grown in numbers as well as widening spectrum of services. The Company is an integrated business services provider focused in offering Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services and other Support Services to industries across multiple sectors. The IFM service portfolio broadly includes (i) soft services such as housekeeping and cleaning services, disinfecting and sanitizing services, pest control, horticulture, and facade cleaning; (ii) hard service such as maintenance, repair, overhaul and performance management of electrical, plumbing and maintenance services (iii) Staffing Service where it supply the workforce for various support service; The Support Services portfoli

