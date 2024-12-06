Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹59.8
Prev. Close₹59.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹350.11
Day's High₹65.9
Day's Low₹57.1
52 Week's High₹75
52 Week's Low₹45
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.68
P/E27.64
EPS2.14
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.83
28.89
23.84
20.39
Net Worth
32.08
29.14
24.09
20.64
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
355.39
329.59
236.01
177.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
355.39
329.59
236.01
177.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.57
1.2
0.68
0.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajendra Lalasheb Shinde
Whole-time Director
Lalasaheb Vitthalrao Shinde
Executive Director & CEO
Amol Sharad Shingate
Non Executive Director
Manisha Rajendra Shinde
Non Executive Director
Bhaskar Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Sagar Shrirang Jadhav
Independent Director
Gautam Deendayal Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Sahbani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supreme Facility Management Ltd
Summary
Supreme Facility Management Limited was incorporated on May 19, 2005 as Supreme Facility Management Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to Supreme Facility Management Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company started their journey in year 2005 and were providing IFM services & ET to a few clients with a handful of employees. While primary focus and strength are deeply rooted in IFM services, the Company have since diversified the service portfolio to undertake Support Services. Since commencement of operations, their strength has grown in numbers as well as widening spectrum of services. The Company is an integrated business services provider focused in offering Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services and other Support Services to industries across multiple sectors. The IFM service portfolio broadly includes (i) soft services such as housekeeping and cleaning services, disinfecting and sanitizing services, pest control, horticulture, and facade cleaning; (ii) hard service such as maintenance, repair, overhaul and performance management of electrical, plumbing and maintenance services (iii) Staffing Service where it supply the workforce for various support service; The Support Services portfoli
Read More
The Supreme Facility Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Facility Management Ltd is ₹155.68 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Facility Management Ltd is 27.64 and 1.79 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Facility Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Facility Management Ltd is ₹45 and ₹75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Supreme Facility Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -12.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.