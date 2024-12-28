|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|28 Dec 2024
|SUPREME FACILITY MANAGEMENT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 06-Jan-2025 to consider Other business. SFML : 07-Jan-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on January 06, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 07, 2025, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024) Supreme Facility Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)
