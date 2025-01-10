To the Board Members of Supreme Facility Management Limited

(Formerly known as Supreme Facility Management Pr?vate Limited)

Report on the Financial Statements Opini?n

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Supreme Facility Management Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as of 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opini?n and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Compames Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principies generally accepted in India, of the State of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opini?n

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statpments under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulmled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not inelude the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after

the date of this auditors report. Our opini?n on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusi?n thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the prepararon of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principies generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also ineludes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate ?nternal financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that ineludes our opini?n. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n. The risk of not detecting a material

misstatement resulting from fraud ?s higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may ?nvolve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orthe override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(?) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opini?n on whether the company has adequate internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such Controls.

3. Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Consolidated financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opini?n. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continu? as a going concern.

5. Eval?ate the overall presentaron, structure and conten? of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

6. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation preeludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public ?nterest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the said Order"), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the ?nformation and explanations which to the best of our knowledge

and beliefwere necessary for the purposes ofouraudit.

b) In our opini?n, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opini?n, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Compames (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to adequacy internal financial Controls system over financial reporting of the company and theoperatingeffectiveness of such Controls as at March 31, 2024, refer our sep?rate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opini?n on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys ?nternal financial Controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opini?n and to the best of our ?nformation and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 27 to the standalone financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

?ii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (eitherfrom borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or ?ndirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiaries

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or ?ndirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate ?n the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (?i) of Rule ll(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mlsstatement.

v. The company has not declared or pald dividend durlng the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

a. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll, consolidation process and certain noneditable fields/tables of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

vii. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of GK Energy Marketers Pr?vate Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31stMarch 2024)

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, includmg quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased program designed to cover all the ?tems over a period of three years which, in our opini?n, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) as disclosed in Note 12 to the financial statements, are held in the ?ame of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation bya Registered Valuer, orspecifyingthe amount of change, ?f the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying valu? of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets does not arise.

e. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

2. In respect of Companys Inventories:

a. The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable ?ntervals by the Management during the year and, ?n our opini?n, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

b. As per information and examination, the company has availed a working capital limit of Rs 21 crores from banks and financial institutions and another Rs 5 crore in the form of Overdraft against property as collateral. The company has filed monthly statements in compliance with procedure applicable and variation observed have been disclosed in Note no. 29.

3. The Company has not made any investments, granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(???), (iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

4. According to the information and representation, the company has not granted any loans ?or made any investment in contravention of section 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013. It has not given any corporate guarantee for loans from any banks or financial institutions, in this regard it has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

5. According to the information, the company has not accepted any deposit attracting the provisi?n of section 73 to 76 of Companies Act, 2013 or against the directives of Reserve Bank of India.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products.

7. In respect of Companys Statutory Dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opini?n, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees State ?nsurance, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, valu? added tax, cess, goods and Services tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as follows:

?ame of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks, if any EPF PF Interest and Demurrage Charges 150.71 Sept 2015 to August 2023 Writ petition pending at Bombay High Court TDS TDS Default Summary 44.33 2010-2024 Income Tax (TDS)

8. According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as ?ncome during the year ?n the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded ?n the books of account.

9. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the ?nformation and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of ?nterest to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

a. According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

b. In our opini?n, and according to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, the term loans have been utilized for the purposes for which they were obtained.

c. According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

d. According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

e. According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11.

a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out ?n accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices ?n India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have ne?ther come across any ?nstance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, ?or have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, was not required to be filed. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to ?t, the reporting under clause 3(x??) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements under note no 28 as required under Accounting Standard 18 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

14. a. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does have an internal audit System as per section 138 of Companies Act, 2013, commensurate with the size and nature.

b. We have considered the ?nternal audit reports of the company issued till date forthe period under audit which has highlighted no major discrepancies.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16.

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company ?s not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. The statutory auditor of the company resigned on 21st December, 2023 due to other commitments and no issues or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios as per Note 30 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, State that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further State that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neithergive any guarantee ?or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor" s report.

20. There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule Vil to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21. According to the information given to us, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks in the audit reports ?ssued by the respective auditors of subsidiaries and associate companies.

Annexure B to the Independer? Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Supreme Facility Management Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Supreme Facility Management Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management ?s responslble for establlshing and maintaining internal financial Controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Instltute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities inelude the design, implementation and malntenance of adequate internal financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys pollcles, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the tlmely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility ?s to express an opini?n on the Companys internal financial Controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and ?f such Controls operated effectively in ail material respeets.

Our audit ?nvolves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the ?nternal financial Controls system over finandal reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial Controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opini?n on the Companys internal financial Controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting ineludes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial Controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteri?rate.

Opini?n

In our opini?n, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.