Future Market Networks Ltd Share Price

28.17
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Future Market Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0

Prev. Close

27.62

Turnover(Lac.)

32.58

Day's High

28.17

Day's Low

27.62

52 Week's High

27.62

52 Week's Low

5.45

Book Value

21.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162.1

P/E

9.32

EPS

2.92

Divi. Yield

0

Future Market Networks Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Future Market Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Future Market Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Future Market Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

57.54

57.54

57.54

57.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.67

-16.04

15.78

68.7

Net Worth

34.87

41.5

73.32

126.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.54

121.55

79.41

82.5

yoy growth (%)

-46.89

53.06

-3.74

2.13

Raw materials

-0.01

-1.21

0

0

As % of sales

0.01

0.99

0

0

Employee costs

-4.53

-5.91

-4.69

-4.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.66

20.14

5.47

-23.53

Depreciation

-37.29

-51.13

-24.86

-26.13

Tax paid

7.84

-9.07

-3.67

-0.52

Working capital

12.83

-140

-24.24

72.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.89

53.06

-3.74

2.13

Op profit growth

-74.01

177.43

66.08

-22.42

EBIT growth

-132.44

72.64

55.6

22.75

Net profit growth

-360.35

513.99

-107.49

-166.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

93.03

92.4

85.26

69

126.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.03

92.4

85.26

69

126.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.22

10.55

4.38

7.24

68.06

View Annually Results

Future Market Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Future Market Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pramod Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Udita Jhunjhunwala

Non Executive Director

Sunil Biyani

Non Executive Director

Anil Biyani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Shreesh Misra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priya Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dimple Somani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Future Market Networks Ltd

Summary

Future Market Networks Limited was incorporated with the name Future Mall Management Limited on March 10, 2008. The Company name was changed from Future Mall Management Limited to Agre Developers Limited on October 4, 2010 and again changed from Agre Developers Limited to Future Market Networks Limited on February 6, 2012. The Company is engaged in development and management of commercial, retail space and infra logistic projects. The Company got demerged from Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited effective from April 1, 2010 and was listed on BSE and NSE on December 31, 2010.In March, 2011, the Company acquired Precision Realty Developers Pvt Ltd. In April 2012, it opened the retail infrastructure project, 1MG Road.In 2011-12, the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company, Future Realtors (India) Private Limited , Prudent Vintrade Private Limited and AIGL Holding & Investments Pvt Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors was made effective on February 10, 2012. Pursuant to the said Scheme, investments held by Future Realtors India Private Limited in its subsidiaries and associate companies which were engaged in the business of development and leasing of retail real estate properties and development of integrated townships in India were vested with the Company. In terms of the aforesaid Scheme 4,46,83,440 equity shares of Rs 10/-each was allotted to the shareholders of FRIPL, AIGL and Prudent on March 27, 2012 and the same were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Future Market Networks Ltd share price today?

The Future Market Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Future Market Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Market Networks Ltd is ₹162.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Future Market Networks Ltd is 9.32 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Future Market Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Market Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Market Networks Ltd is ₹5.45 and ₹27.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Future Market Networks Ltd?

Future Market Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.60%, 3 Years at 42.23%, 1 Year at 352.79%, 6 Month at 313.47%, 3 Month at 179.27% and 1 Month at 42.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Future Market Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Future Market Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Market Networks Ltd

