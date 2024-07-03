Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹27.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.58
Day's High₹28.17
Day's Low₹27.62
52 Week's High₹27.62
52 Week's Low₹5.45
Book Value₹21.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162.1
P/E9.32
EPS2.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.54
57.54
57.54
57.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.67
-16.04
15.78
68.7
Net Worth
34.87
41.5
73.32
126.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.54
121.55
79.41
82.5
yoy growth (%)
-46.89
53.06
-3.74
2.13
Raw materials
-0.01
-1.21
0
0
As % of sales
0.01
0.99
0
0
Employee costs
-4.53
-5.91
-4.69
-4.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.66
20.14
5.47
-23.53
Depreciation
-37.29
-51.13
-24.86
-26.13
Tax paid
7.84
-9.07
-3.67
-0.52
Working capital
12.83
-140
-24.24
72.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.89
53.06
-3.74
2.13
Op profit growth
-74.01
177.43
66.08
-22.42
EBIT growth
-132.44
72.64
55.6
22.75
Net profit growth
-360.35
513.99
-107.49
-166.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
93.03
92.4
85.26
69
126.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.03
92.4
85.26
69
126.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.22
10.55
4.38
7.24
68.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pramod Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Udita Jhunjhunwala
Non Executive Director
Sunil Biyani
Non Executive Director
Anil Biyani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Shreesh Misra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priya Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dimple Somani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Future Market Networks Limited was incorporated with the name Future Mall Management Limited on March 10, 2008. The Company name was changed from Future Mall Management Limited to Agre Developers Limited on October 4, 2010 and again changed from Agre Developers Limited to Future Market Networks Limited on February 6, 2012. The Company is engaged in development and management of commercial, retail space and infra logistic projects. The Company got demerged from Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited effective from April 1, 2010 and was listed on BSE and NSE on December 31, 2010.In March, 2011, the Company acquired Precision Realty Developers Pvt Ltd. In April 2012, it opened the retail infrastructure project, 1MG Road.In 2011-12, the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company, Future Realtors (India) Private Limited , Prudent Vintrade Private Limited and AIGL Holding & Investments Pvt Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors was made effective on February 10, 2012. Pursuant to the said Scheme, investments held by Future Realtors India Private Limited in its subsidiaries and associate companies which were engaged in the business of development and leasing of retail real estate properties and development of integrated townships in India were vested with the Company. In terms of the aforesaid Scheme 4,46,83,440 equity shares of Rs 10/-each was allotted to the shareholders of FRIPL, AIGL and Prudent on March 27, 2012 and the same were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited a
Read More
The Future Market Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Market Networks Ltd is ₹162.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Future Market Networks Ltd is 9.32 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Market Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Market Networks Ltd is ₹5.45 and ₹27.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Future Market Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.60%, 3 Years at 42.23%, 1 Year at 352.79%, 6 Month at 313.47%, 3 Month at 179.27% and 1 Month at 42.22%.
