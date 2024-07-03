Summary

Future Market Networks Limited was incorporated with the name Future Mall Management Limited on March 10, 2008. The Company name was changed from Future Mall Management Limited to Agre Developers Limited on October 4, 2010 and again changed from Agre Developers Limited to Future Market Networks Limited on February 6, 2012. The Company is engaged in development and management of commercial, retail space and infra logistic projects. The Company got demerged from Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited effective from April 1, 2010 and was listed on BSE and NSE on December 31, 2010.In March, 2011, the Company acquired Precision Realty Developers Pvt Ltd. In April 2012, it opened the retail infrastructure project, 1MG Road.In 2011-12, the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company, Future Realtors (India) Private Limited , Prudent Vintrade Private Limited and AIGL Holding & Investments Pvt Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors was made effective on February 10, 2012. Pursuant to the said Scheme, investments held by Future Realtors India Private Limited in its subsidiaries and associate companies which were engaged in the business of development and leasing of retail real estate properties and development of integrated townships in India were vested with the Company. In terms of the aforesaid Scheme 4,46,83,440 equity shares of Rs 10/-each was allotted to the shareholders of FRIPL, AIGL and Prudent on March 27, 2012 and the same were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited a

