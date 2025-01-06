iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Future Market Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.17
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Market Networks Ltd

Future Market FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.66

20.14

5.47

-23.53

Depreciation

-37.29

-51.13

-24.86

-26.13

Tax paid

7.84

-9.07

-3.67

-0.52

Working capital

12.83

-140

-24.24

72.01

Other operating items

Operating

-53.28

-180.07

-47.3

21.81

Capital expenditure

-100.29

179.35

-2.06

64.07

Free cash flow

-153.57

-0.72

-49.36

85.88

Equity raised

208.07

238.26

271.72

303.16

Investing

-9.15

-30.66

17.17

-149.63

Financing

395.91

261.53

188.78

235.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

441.26

468.41

428.31

474.61

Future Market : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Market Networks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.