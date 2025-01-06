Future Market Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.66
20.14
5.47
-23.53
Depreciation
-37.29
-51.13
-24.86
-26.13
Tax paid
7.84
-9.07
-3.67
-0.52
Working capital
12.83
-140
-24.24
72.01
Other operating items
Operating
-53.28
-180.07
-47.3
21.81
Capital expenditure
-100.29
179.35
-2.06
64.07
Free cash flow
-153.57
-0.72
-49.36
85.88
Equity raised
208.07
238.26
271.72
303.16
Investing
-9.15
-30.66
17.17
-149.63
Financing
395.91
261.53
188.78
235.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
441.26
468.41
428.31
474.61
