Future Market Networks Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
26.16
24.57
23.09
23.42
24.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.16
24.57
23.09
23.42
24.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.45
77.84
2.22
1.43
1.65
Total Income
27.61
102.41
25.31
24.84
25.78
Total Expenditure
13.6
12.12
17.24
12.21
32.78
PBIDT
14.01
90.29
8.07
12.63
-6.99
Interest
3.23
3.4
3.65
3.9
4.09
PBDT
10.78
86.89
4.42
8.73
-11.08
Depreciation
3.47
3.46
3.45
3.43
3.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.55
0
0
Deferred Tax
1.24
1.18
7.25
1.07
1.14
Reported Profit After Tax
6.07
82.23
-5.73
4.22
-15.65
Minority Interest After NP
-0.51
-0.29
-0.82
-0.51
-0.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.59
82.52
-4.9
4.73
-15.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
74.98
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.59
7.53
-4.9
4.73
-15.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.14
14.34
-0.85
0.82
-2.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
57.54
57.54
57.54
57.54
57.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.55
367.48
34.95
53.92
-28.96
PBDTM(%)
41.2
353.64
19.14
37.27
-45.91
PATM(%)
23.2
334.67
-24.81
18.01
-64.85
No Record Found
