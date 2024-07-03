iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Market Networks Ltd Quarterly Results

27.6
(-2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

26.16

24.57

23.09

23.42

24.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.16

24.57

23.09

23.42

24.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.45

77.84

2.22

1.43

1.65

Total Income

27.61

102.41

25.31

24.84

25.78

Total Expenditure

13.6

12.12

17.24

12.21

32.78

PBIDT

14.01

90.29

8.07

12.63

-6.99

Interest

3.23

3.4

3.65

3.9

4.09

PBDT

10.78

86.89

4.42

8.73

-11.08

Depreciation

3.47

3.46

3.45

3.43

3.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.55

0

0

Deferred Tax

1.24

1.18

7.25

1.07

1.14

Reported Profit After Tax

6.07

82.23

-5.73

4.22

-15.65

Minority Interest After NP

-0.51

-0.29

-0.82

-0.51

-0.38

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.59

82.52

-4.9

4.73

-15.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

74.98

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.59

7.53

-4.9

4.73

-15.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.14

14.34

-0.85

0.82

-2.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

57.54

57.54

57.54

57.54

57.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

53.55

367.48

34.95

53.92

-28.96

PBDTM(%)

41.2

353.64

19.14

37.27

-45.91

PATM(%)

23.2

334.67

-24.81

18.01

-64.85

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Market Networks Ltd

