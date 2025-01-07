iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Market Networks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.6
(-2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.54

121.55

79.41

82.5

yoy growth (%)

-46.89

53.06

-3.74

2.13

Raw materials

-0.01

-1.21

0

0

As % of sales

0.01

0.99

0

0

Employee costs

-4.53

-5.91

-4.69

-4.67

As % of sales

7.01

4.86

5.91

5.66

Other costs

-46.56

-62.7

-56.07

-66.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.13

51.58

70.6

80.72

Operating profit

13.44

51.71

18.64

11.22

OPM

20.82

42.54

23.47

13.6

Depreciation

-37.29

-51.13

-24.86

-26.13

Interest expense

-20.56

-29.47

-23.26

-42

Other income

7.75

49.03

34.96

33.38

Profit before tax

-36.66

20.14

5.47

-23.53

Taxes

7.84

-9.07

-3.67

-0.52

Tax rate

-21.39

-45.04

-67.07

2.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-28.81

11.06

1.8

-24.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-28.81

11.06

1.8

-24.06

yoy growth (%)

-360.35

513.99

-107.49

-166.92

NPM

-44.64

9.1

2.27

-29.16

