Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.54
121.55
79.41
82.5
yoy growth (%)
-46.89
53.06
-3.74
2.13
Raw materials
-0.01
-1.21
0
0
As % of sales
0.01
0.99
0
0
Employee costs
-4.53
-5.91
-4.69
-4.67
As % of sales
7.01
4.86
5.91
5.66
Other costs
-46.56
-62.7
-56.07
-66.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.13
51.58
70.6
80.72
Operating profit
13.44
51.71
18.64
11.22
OPM
20.82
42.54
23.47
13.6
Depreciation
-37.29
-51.13
-24.86
-26.13
Interest expense
-20.56
-29.47
-23.26
-42
Other income
7.75
49.03
34.96
33.38
Profit before tax
-36.66
20.14
5.47
-23.53
Taxes
7.84
-9.07
-3.67
-0.52
Tax rate
-21.39
-45.04
-67.07
2.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-28.81
11.06
1.8
-24.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-28.81
11.06
1.8
-24.06
yoy growth (%)
-360.35
513.99
-107.49
-166.92
NPM
-44.64
9.1
2.27
-29.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.