Future Market Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.54
57.54
57.54
57.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.67
-16.04
15.78
68.7
Net Worth
34.87
41.5
73.32
126.24
Minority Interest
Debt
115.27
235.69
265.34
184.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.05
1.25
1.76
1.55
Total Liabilities
151.19
278.44
340.42
311.89
Fixed Assets
94.82
187.76
203.3
224.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
59.5
102.1
102.17
95.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
45.88
58.32
69.13
80.93
Networking Capital
-57.42
-87.94
-46.44
-103.22
Inventories
4.39
4.8
8.61
8.62
Inventory Days
48.74
Sundry Debtors
8.64
16.92
17.16
24.34
Debtor Days
137.63
Other Current Assets
75.78
63.22
109.45
133.88
Sundry Creditors
-5.89
-6.3
-5.83
-13.35
Creditor Days
75.49
Other Current Liabilities
-140.34
-166.58
-175.83
-256.71
Cash
8.39
18.21
12.27
15.09
Total Assets
151.17
278.45
340.43
311.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.