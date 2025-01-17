Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.57
50.47
-3.15
-2.4
Op profit growth
-71.18
152.94
47.04
-50.9
EBIT growth
-122.87
443.8
-40.93
-8.26
Net profit growth
-204.14
-302.82
-45.68
-126
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.62
42.74
25.42
16.74
EBIT margin
-22.87
54.42
15.06
24.69
Net profit margin
-44.79
23.41
-17.36
-30.96
RoCE
-4.44
16.35
2.57
3.78
RoNW
-5.5
4.25
-1.96
-3.42
RoA
-2.17
1.75
-0.74
-1.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.35
5.2
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.08
-3.96
-7.23
-9.64
Book value per share
19.22
29.57
31.78
34.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.23
1.78
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.98
-2.34
-15.3
-7.62
P/B
0.62
0.31
3.48
2.13
EV/EBIDTA
10.83
2.19
21.92
15.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.62
-24.1
35.3
3.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
168.59
77.58
67.67
89.17
Inventory days
45.62
25.65
40.05
41.85
Creditor days
-97.97
-73.6
-88.74
-106.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.7
-2.27
-0.51
-0.49
Net debt / equity
1.61
1.25
1.26
1.73
Net debt / op. profit
11.45
3.92
10.57
23.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.01
-0.95
0
0
Employee costs
-6.98
-5.03
-5.57
-5.37
Other costs
-70.36
-51.26
-68.99
-77.87
