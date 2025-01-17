iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Market Networks Ltd Key Ratios

23.46
(-2.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:15:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Market Networks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.57

50.47

-3.15

-2.4

Op profit growth

-71.18

152.94

47.04

-50.9

EBIT growth

-122.87

443.8

-40.93

-8.26

Net profit growth

-204.14

-302.82

-45.68

-126

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.62

42.74

25.42

16.74

EBIT margin

-22.87

54.42

15.06

24.69

Net profit margin

-44.79

23.41

-17.36

-30.96

RoCE

-4.44

16.35

2.57

3.78

RoNW

-5.5

4.25

-1.96

-3.42

RoA

-2.17

1.75

-0.74

-1.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.35

5.2

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.08

-3.96

-7.23

-9.64

Book value per share

19.22

29.57

31.78

34.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.23

1.78

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.98

-2.34

-15.3

-7.62

P/B

0.62

0.31

3.48

2.13

EV/EBIDTA

10.83

2.19

21.92

15.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.62

-24.1

35.3

3.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

168.59

77.58

67.67

89.17

Inventory days

45.62

25.65

40.05

41.85

Creditor days

-97.97

-73.6

-88.74

-106.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.7

-2.27

-0.51

-0.49

Net debt / equity

1.61

1.25

1.26

1.73

Net debt / op. profit

11.45

3.92

10.57

23.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.01

-0.95

0

0

Employee costs

-6.98

-5.03

-5.57

-5.37

Other costs

-70.36

-51.26

-68.99

-77.87

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Market Networks Ltd

