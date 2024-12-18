Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia to consider and approve allotment of Equity Shares and Fully Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis in terms of in-principle approval received from the stock exchange and under applicable law Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 18, 2024 and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 of the financial year ending March 31 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 2 Oct 2024

FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 07 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or such other instruments under applicable law through Preferential Issue or Private Placements or such other manner. This shall be subject to the approval of shareholders or such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and matters related and incidental thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further as intimated vide our letter dated June 28 2024 the Trading Window pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders for trading in listed or proposed to be listed securities was closed from July 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. Accordingly all Directors / Employees / Connected / Designated Persons of the Company have been advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13th August, 2024 inter-alia, transacted and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 of the financial year ending March 31, 2025: The un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Copies of the financial statements and LRR are attached herewith. 2. Date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting and to approve the draft notice convening the same: 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company is decided to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 11.30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same are enclosed herewith; Pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, we hereby declare that in the Audit Report, accompanying the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the Statutory Auditors have not expressed any audit qualifications or other reservation (save and except Emphasis matters as provided therein but Statutory Auditors not modified their opinion) and accordingly the Statement on impact of audit qualifications is not required to be given. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024