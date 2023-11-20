TO THE MEMBERS

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 16th (Sixteenth) Directors Report of Future Market Networks Limited ("FMNL" or "the Company") along with the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

a) Standalone

Rs In Lakhs

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 8287.98 8682.26 Other Income 1461.42 635.02 Total Income 9749.40 9317.28 Operating Cost 1946.07 1811.72 Cost of units sold 50.45 314.89 Personnel Cost 875.40 716.95 Other Expenses 3552.08 2988.63 Total Expenditure 5424 5832.19 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 4325.39 3485.09 Less: Interest 1469.07 1943.22 Less: Depreciation 1227.88 1659.90 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional item and tax 628.44 (118.03) Less: Exceptional Item 0 2091.24 Profit/(Loss) before tax 628.44 (2209.27) Less: Current, Deferred Tax/Earlier Years Provision Written back 1208.49 952.33 Profit (Loss) after Taxation (580.05) (3161.60)

b) Consolidated

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 9303.26 9240.18 Other Income 1494.43 585.71 Total Revenue 10,797.69 9825.89 Operating Cost 2034.53 1833.05 Cost of units sold 50.45 314.89 Personnel Cost 1177.57 838.44 Other Expenses 4311.58 1261.01 Total Expenditure 7574.13 4247.39 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 3223.56 5578.50 Less: Interest 1585.96 2035.97 Less: Depreciation 1373.71 1776.17 Add: Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures accounted by using equity 127.72 468.95 method Less: Exceptional Items - 2091.24 Profit before tax from Continuing Operations 391.59 144.08 Less: Provision for taxation/Earlier Years Provision Written back (57.86) (83.38) Less: Deferred Tax 1269.56 1162.00 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation from continuing operation (820.11) (934.55) Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operation - - Profit/ (Loss) for the year (820.11) (934.55)

Dividend

In view of the losses incurred by the Company, your directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial 31, 2024.

Dividend Distribution Policy

Since the Company has not declared any dividend till date, the Company has not formulated and adopted a ‘Dividend Distribution Policy in terms of Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations).

Reserves

During FY 2023-24, your Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the reserves.

Disclosures under section 134(3)(l) of the Act

1. The Company has received demand notice of Rs. 12,057.28 lakhs from Hero FinCorp Private Limited (Lender) dated April 15, 2022, June 15, 2022, Possession Notice dated June 30, 2022 and Notice under The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) on August 20, 2022 which are primarily demanded from the borrower (Hare Krishna Operating Lease Private Limited) seeking repayment of the outstanding dues. The Company has submitted its replies to the Lender stating that the responsibility towards the outstanding debt claimed in the notice would be restricted only to the value of the mortgaged property offered by them to secure the financial facility vide letters dated June 01, 2022, July 05, 2022 its rejoinder reply on July 18, 2022. Subsequently, a notice us/ 13(2) and 13(4) of SARFAESI Act dated August 20, 2022 and November 4, 2022 were received by the Company from the Lender for the R Mall property of the Company and therefore, the Company filed a Securitisation Application. i.e. Future Market Networks Limited Versus Hero FinCorp with DRT-2, Mumbai SA 247 of 2023) on December 20, 2022 which is pending scrutiny.

Hero FinCorp had filed another application u/s 14 of the SARFAESI Act before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, (CMM) Esplanade

Court, Mumbai wherein they have got an order for taking physical possession of the immovable property.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Mumbai has passed a final order dated September 07, 2023 U/s 14 of the Act directing the Advocate Court Commissioner to take physical possession of the property. Accordingly; the Advocate Court Commissioner did Panchanama and took physical possession of the mortgaged property situated at 1st and 2nd floor, R-Mall, Mulund-West, Mumbai on May 07, 2024 and handed over to Hero Fincorp.

In terms of the legal advice received by the Company, security documents creating security interest by way of mortgage are not treated at par with Corporate Guarantee and hence liability of the Company may be limited to the realizable value of the securities provided.

2. Further, the Company has also received a demand notice of Rs.18,448.96 lakhs from Yes Bank Limited (lender) dated April 19, 2022 which is primarily demanded from Basuti Sales & Trading Private Limited (borrower) seeking repayment of the outstanding dues within 60 days from the receipt of the notice. The company has pledged 3,830 equity shares of Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Private Limited and secondary charge on immovable property of Big Bazaar (Ground+1) situated at Rajpur- Hirpur, Ahmedabad. The Company has submitted its reply to the lender stating that the responsibility towards the outstanding debt claimed in the notice would be restricted only to the residual value of the mortgaged property vide its letters dated June 03, 2022 and August 30, 2022. The Bank had issued a notice under section 13(4) under the SARFAESI Act on November 10, 2022 for the said property of the company situated at Ahmedabad, Gujarat and therefore, the company has filed a securitisation Application before the Honble debts Recovery Tribunal-I, at Ahmedabad) on December 26, 2022, which was pending.

Yes Bank now substituted to JC Flower as Yes Bank has assigned all its debt to JC Flower. JC Flower had filed an application u/s

14 of the SARFAESI Act and got an order for physical possession from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Ahmedabad for taking physical possession of the 10 Acre Mall situated in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, an Application for amendment was filed on behalf of the Company in the captioned Securitisation Application and thereafter it was listed for arguments on stay of the Physical possession. Accordingly, the JC Flower has now withdrawn their notice for taking physical possession of 10 Acre Mall.

A) Yes bank has also filed an Original Application Honble Debt Recovery Tribunal, New Delhi bearing no. TA/96/2022 for the loan extended to Basuti Sales & Trading Private & Brattle Foods Private Limited., FMNL is also a party to the same, a summon was issued by the Honble DRT on 20/11/2023. The company has filed its written submission to the same. On the last date of hearing on 02.04.2024 the Honble DRT has directed the Applicant bank to file their Affidavit now kept on 30.05.2024 for exhibition of documents.

B) FMNL filed an IA 3861 of 2023 before NCLT-II against Vijay Kumar Iyer (RP of FRL [Future Retail Limited]) with regard to vacation of the premises occupied by it in 10 Acre mall and for payment of the outstanding lease rental from the date of initiation of Corporate Insolvency. The RP of FRL has filed their reply to the application and the matter is kept for hearing on

10.06.2024.

In the above contingent liabilities, if the borrower fails to repay the outstanding dues to the lender, the lender shall exercise all the rights available under the mortgage/pledge as above.

3. Suhani Mall Management Company Private Limited (SMMPL), a subsidiary of the Holding Company, has provided its lease hold property having description "Commercial Super Bazaar, admeasuring 4270 sq.mtrs., of vacant land at T.S. No. 125, Main Road, Visakhapatnam, Survey No 145, Door No 27-4-40, Block No 6, Visakhapatnam", (‘Property) as collateral towards loan availed by Future Corporate Resources Private Limited (FCRPL) from RBL Bank Limited

RBL Bank filed an original Application bearing no. OA/3/2023 along with IA no. 301/2023 and 2210/202 before DRT 3 -

New Delhi against the Respondents U/s 19 of the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act 1993, for the recovery of a sum of INR 13,24,196,228.56/- (Term Loan-1 and 2, collectively refereed as credit facilities availed in March 2018 and March 2019, respectively). SMMPL extended a mortgage of leasehold rights of the Property in the 4th day of May, 2020 to secure the credit facilities. The liability of SMMPL is limited to the realizable value of the Property subject to a maximum value of INR 80 Cr.

The Honble DRT was pleased to issue notice on the above-mentioned Original Application and on I.A. No. 301 of 2023. Notices Issued on IA No. 2210/2022 and 301/2023 to the other sides.

The Honble DRT heard the arguments on the IA 370/2023 filed by RBL for attachment of monthly lease rent and the security deposit of the lessees currently occupying the property. The Honble DRT has dismissed the application of the Bank stating that the Application of the bank are premature since the transactional documents that the Bank is relying on are pending adjudication before the present Honble Tribunal. The next date of hearing in the captioned matter is 12.03.2024 for ensuring proper service to all the Defendants, filing of the Vakaltnamas by respective counsels and filing of WS within stipulated time.

FCRPL has challenged the summons issued by DRT in O.A. No. 3 of 2023 being Writ Petition (Civil) No. 11087 of 2023 and the same was sub-judice before the Honble Delhi High Court. The next date of hearing is 08.10.2024.

The said loan facility availed by Future Corporate Resources Private Limited has been marked as Non-Performing Asset and notice u/s 13(2) of Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act 2002 dated 16-09-2022 is issued. The notice demands a sum of INR 12,962.11 lakhs. However, the liability of the subsidiary company is limited to the marketable value of the property.

4. Additionally, the Company has received a demand notice of Rs. 2,082.72 lakhs from Central Bank of India dated May 4, 2022 which is primarily demanded from Unique Malls Private Limited (Borrower) seeking repayment of the outstanding dues. The Company has given the corporate guarantee towards the said loan. However, the Borrower has repaid the dues on May 06, 2023.

In the above cases, if the borrower fails to repay the outstanding dues to the lender, the lender shall exercise all the rights available under the mortgage/pledge as above. Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no other material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position, have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

Operations / State of the Companys Affairs

The Company is optimistically envisaging its business plan on the robust Indian economy. Since the consumption pattern is intact, the company anticipates a vibrant business outlook in relation to retail shopping Centres managed by the Company particularly during post pandemic periods.

Financials - Standalone Highlights

During the year ended March 31, 2024, your Company has achieved total Revenue (i.e. Revenue from Operations & Other income) of Rs. 9749.40 Lakhs as against Rs. 9317.28 Lakhs for the previous year ended March 31, 2023. Your Company has incurred profit(i.e profit before tax) of Rs. 628.44 Lakhs for the current year as against loss of Rs. (118.03) Lakhs for the previous year.

Consolidated Highlights

During the year ended March 31, 2024, your Companys consolidated Revenue stood at Rs. 10,797.69 Lakhs as against Rs. 9,825.89 Lakhs for the previous year ended March 31, 2023. Your Company has posted profit (i.e profitbefore tax) of Rs. 391.59 Lakhs for the current year as against of Rs. 144.07 Lakhs profit for the previous year on consolidated basis.

Leases

The Companys lease asset classes primarily consist of leases for land and buildings. The Company adopted Ind AS 116, Leases and applied the standard to all lease contracts existing on April 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective method and has taken the cumulative adjustment to retained earnings, on the date of initial application.

Cash Flow Statement

In conformity with the provisions of Regulation 34 of Listing Regulations, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been provided in the Annual Report which forms part of this report.

Accounts

The Annual Report of your Company containing the standalone and consolidated Ind AS financial tatements has been disseminated on the website of the Company at www.fmn.co.in.

Appropriations

During the year under review, your Company has not made any appropriations.

Fixed deposits

The Company have not accepted any fixed deposits, including from the public, and, as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date.

Share Capital

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 90,35,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Ninety Crores Thirty-Five Lakhs) divided into 9,03,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 5000 Preference Shares of INR 100/- each.

The issued share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 57,54,49,510/- divided into 5,75,44,951 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

570 Equity Shares of the Company are kept in abeyance and the said shares will be allotted subsequent to completion of legal formalities to allot the original shares in Future Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Pantaloon Retail India Limited).

The subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 57,54,43,810/- divided into 5,75,44,381 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Disclosure relating to Employee Stock Option Scheme

Future Market Networks Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016

Pursuant to the approval granted by the shareholders at the eight Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2016, your Company has formulated Future Market Networks Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016 (FMNL – ESOS 2016). The Scheme is in Compliance with SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time ("SEBI Employee Benefits

Regulations").

Your Company has granted 7,60,000 options to the eligible employees on May 25, 2018 under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016 ("ESOS 2016") at an exercise price of Rs. 85/- per equity share. These options can be exercised anytime within a period of three years from the date of vesting. 5,50,000 options granted lapsed on May 25, 2019 consequent to the resignation of an employee to whom Options were granted.

2,10,000 options granted to the eligible employees are vested. However, no vested options were exercised by the eligible employees. In terms of the FMNL – ESOS 2016, the vested Options need to be exercised within a maximum period of 36 months from the date of vesting of such Options. 52,500 options which were vested on May 25, 2019, were not exercised by the eligible employees, lapsed on May 24, 2022. 52,500 options which were vested on May 05, 2020, were not exercised by the eligible employees, lapsed on May 24, 2023. 52,500 options which were vested on May 05, 2021, were not exercised by the eligible employees, till the date of report otherwise it shall lapsed on May 25, 2024.

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Employee

Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, the details of Employee Stock Option Scheme as on March 31, 2024 are furnished as Annexure ‘1 attached herewith and forms part of this report.

Holding Company

As on March 31, 2024, the Promoter and the Holding company i.e. Future Corporate Resources Private Limited (FCRPL) holds 3,73,37,375 equity shares representing 64.88 % of the total paid-up equity capital of the Company.

Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture

A report highlighting performance of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies as per the Act, and their contribution to the overall performance of the Company is provided in the consolidated financial statement at note no. 4.

The Company has the following Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture:

Sr. No. Name of the Subsidiary Sr. No. Name of the Subsidiary 1 Aashirwad Malls Private Limited 4 Sun City Properties Private Limited 2 Suhani Mall Management Company Private Limited 5 Jeremia Real Estate Private Limited 3 *Future Trade Markets Private Limited

Name of the Joint Venture

1 Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Private Limited

*During the year under review, in terms of the special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on May 25, 2023 through postal ballot with regard to sale of investments in Future Trade Markets Private Limited (FTMPL), the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement on July 03, 2023 with CAPITALMIND ADVISORY SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED for the sale of 100% equity share capital held by the Company in FTMPL for a total of INR 65,80,300/- (Indian Rupees Sixty Five Lakhs Eighty Thousand Three Hundred only).

Accordingly, FTMPL is ceased to be a subsidiary company of Future Market Networks Limited.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement in Form

AOC-1 containing the salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies is appended hereto asAnnexure ‘2. Audited Annual Accounts of the Subsidiary Companies have also been placed on the website of the Company and are available for inspection by the members at the Registered Office of the Company. Members interested in obtaining copy of the Audited Annual Accounts of the Subsidiary Companies may write to the Company Secretary at the Companys Registered Office address. These documents will also be available for inspection till the date of AGM during business hours at the registered office of the Company in

Mumbai.

Consolidated IND AS financial Statements

The audited consolidated financial statement of the Company prepared in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards along with all relevant documents and the Auditors Report forms part of this Annual Report. The audited financial subsidiaries is placed on the website of the Company at web link: www.fmn.co.in.

The Company will provide the financial statements of subsidiaries upon receipt of a written request from any member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. The financial statement of subsidiaries will also be available for inspection at the Registered Office of your Company during working hours up to the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which gives a detailed account of state of affairs of the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries forms part of this Annual Report.

Secretarial Standards

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards with respect to Meeting of the Board of Directors ("SS-1") and General Meetings ("SS-2") issued and amended by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in terms of Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has also been confirmed by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

Corporate Governance

Our corporate governance practices reflect our value system encompassing our culture, policies, and relationships with our stakeholders.

Integrity and transparency are key to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we always gain and retain the trust of our stakeholders.

A report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI LODR forms part of this Annual Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The Companys guiding principle for CSR is to build its relationship with stakeholders and the community at large and contribute to their long term social good and welfare. The Company, in every financial year, in line with the Companies Act, 2013, pledges to spend minimum 2% (two) of the average net profits made during the three immediately preceding financial years towards CSR

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and the current members of the Committee are comprising of Ms. Dimple Amit Somani, Independent Director, Ms. Priya Khandelwal, Independent Director and Mr. Sunil Biyani, Non-Executive Director. Ms. Dimple Amit Somani is the Chairperson of the Committee. The role of the Committee, inter alia, is to formulate and recommend to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, expenditure to be incurred on the CSR activities, an annual action plan in pursuance of its CSR policy etc.

The Companys CSR Policy lays out the vision, objectives and implementation mechanism. The Companys CSR policy is available on the Companys weblink at www.fmn.co.in.

The Companys CSR activities, inter alia, have traditionally focused on education, skill development, health, and environment. The Companys commitment to CSR will be manifested by investing resources in any of the areas stipulated in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, from time to time. The Company gives preference to the local area and area around it where it operates for spending the amounts earmarked for CSR activities. During the year the provisions of spending on CSR activities are not applicable to the Company.

The composition of the Committee, brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year under review are set out in Annexure ‘3 of this Report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

Matters related to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel Directors

The current policy is to have an appropriate combination of executive, non-executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. As on the date of this report, the Board consists of 6 Directors, 3 of whom are Independent Directors including 2 Woman Directors, 2 Non-Executive Directors and 1 Executive Director. The Constitution of the Board as on the date of this Report is as under: -

Sr No. Name of the Member Category 1. Mr. Pramod Arora Independent Director (Chairman) 2. Mr. Shreesh Misra Whole Time Director 3. Mr. Anil Biyani Non-Executive Director 4. Mr. Sunil Biyani Non-Executive Director 5. Ms. Priya Khandelwal Independent Director 6. Ms. Dimple Amit Somani Independent Director

Changes in Board

During the year under review, there were following changes in Board of Directors of the Company:

Appointment

Ms. Dimple Amit Somani (DIN: 09685900) was appointed as an Additional – Independent Director on the Board of Company w.e.f. August 11,2023 and subsequently on recommendation of the Board, appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company (shall not be liable to retire by rotation) vide resolution passed by the members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on September 22, 2023.

Ms. Priya Khandelwal (DIN: 08734033) was appointed as an Additional – Independent Director on the Board of Company w.e.f. 10th February, 2023 and subsequently on recommendation of the Board, appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company (shall not be liable to retire by rotation) vide resolution passed by the members of the Company via Postal Ballot on 25th May, 2024.

Resignation/Cessation

The term of office of Ms. Udita Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00120951), who was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from September 28, 2018 by the shareholders of the Company. Her (second) term of appointment got expired on September 27, 2023. Accordingly, the tenure of Ms. Udita Jhunjhunwala as a Director of the Company came to an end on September 27, 2023.

Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board were done consequent to the aforementioned changes.

Appointment

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Article 91 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Anil Biyani (DIN: 00005834) Non-Executive Non-Independent Director retires by rotation at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board has recommended his reappointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation.

The brief resume and other details of Mr. Anil Biyani, in terms of Regulation 36 (3) of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standards on General Meeting, are provided in the Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting. Mr. Anil Biyani is not disqualified from being re-appointed / appointed as Directors by virtue of the provisions of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has complied with provisions of Section 203 of the Act.

Certificate by Practicing Company Secretary

A certificate has been received from M/s. Alwyn DSouza & Co, Company Secretaries, confirming that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of companies by the

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority and the same is annexed to this report as ‘Annexure 10.

Declarations by Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of the Company have submitted the declaration of independence as required under Section 149(7) of the

Companies Act, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act and Regulation 16 of Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directorsspecifiedin these regulations and fulfilthe conditions are independent of the management. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

The Board is also of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the field of finance, strategy, auditing, tax, risk advisory, financial services and infrastructure and real estate industry and they hold the highest standards of integrity.

In compliance with the rule 6(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the Independent

Directors have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Since all the Independent Directors of the Company have served as directors in listed companies or in the pay scale of Director or equivalent in Ministry of Department of the Central

Government for a period not less than three years, they are not required to undertake the proficiency Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Performance Evaluation

The performance evaluation of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, Committees thereof and Chairman of the Company was carried out by Independent Directors. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee (‘NRC) specified the manner of effective evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors. In terms of manner of performance evaluation specified by the NRC, the performance evaluation of the Board, its committees and individual Directors was carried out by NRC and the Board of Directors.

Further, pursuant to Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 17(10) of the Listing Regulations, the evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the Board of Directors. For performance evaluation, structured questionnaires, covering various aspects of the evaluation such as adequacy of the size and composition of the Board and Committee thereof with regard to skill, experience, independence, diversity, attendance and adequacy of time given by the Directors to discharge their duties, Corporate Governance practices, etc. were circulated to the Directors for the evaluation process. All Directors unanimously expressed that the evaluation outcome reflected high level of engagement of the Board of Directors and its committees amongst its members with the Company and its management and that they are fully satisfied with the same.

Disclosures related to Board, Committees and Policies

The details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Report.

Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP)

As on March 31, 2024, details of Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 are given below:

Sr. No Name of Key Managerial Personnel Designation 1. Mr. Shreesh Misra Whole-Time Director 2. Mr. Rajesh Maloo Chief Financial Officer 3. Mr. Anil Cherian Head - Legal and Company Secretary

There was no change in KMPs of the Company during the financial year.

Meetings of Board

The Board of Directors met Four (4) times during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of the

Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. All the Directors actively participated in the meetings and provided their valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time. On February 12, 2024, the Independent Directors held a separate meeting in compliance with the requirements of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All meetings of the Board were held in line with the relaxations provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India.

Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee

Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 178 of the Act. Kindly refer section on Corporate Governance, which is forming part of this report, under head ‘Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee for matters relating to constitution, meetings, functions of the Committee and the remuneration policy formulated by this Committee.

Policy on directors appointment and remuneration

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive, non-executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. As of March 31, 2024, the Board had six members, one of whom is an executive director, two non-executive and non-independent member and three independent directors. Two of the independent directors of the Board are woman.

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under Sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on our website, at www.fmn.co.in.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

Directors responsibility statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors, based on the representations received from the operating management and after due enquiry, confirm that: a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures; b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit of the Company for that period; c) they have taken proper and sufficientcare for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) they have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis; e) they have laid down internal financialcontrols to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Internal Financial Control

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business and size and complexity of its operations are in place and have been operating satisfactorily. Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with procedure, applicable laws and regulations and that all assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently protected.

The Company follows well-documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The operating effectiveness of various controls is periodically tested and deficiencies, if any, are promptly rectified.

During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Statutory Auditors and the Internal

Auditors of the Company on the inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Audit Committee

As on March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee comprised of Three Non-Executive Independent Directors, namely Mr. Pramod Arora, Ms. Priya Khandelwal & Ms. Dimple Amit Somani, one Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, Mr. Sunil Biyani. Mr. Pramod Arora is the Chairman of the Committee.

All members of the Audit Committee possess strong knowledge of accounting and financialmanagement. The Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, the Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors are regularly invited to attend the Audit Committee Meetings.

The Company Secretary is the Secretary to the Committee. The Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The significant audit observations and corrective actions as may be required Audit Committee. The Board has accepted all recommendations made by the Audit Committee from time to time.

Details of Committees of the Board of Directors along with their terms of reference, composition and meetings held during the year under review, are provided separately in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Vigil Mechanism

Your Company has formed a Whistle Blower Policy for establishing a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns regarding unethical behaviour and mismanagement, if any. The said mechanism also provides for strict confidentiality, adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate cases. No personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee pertaining to the Whistle Blower Policy.

The said Whistle Blower Policy has been disseminated on the Companys website at viz. http://fmn.co.in/investor-relations/policies. html.

Risk Management

The Company has appropriate risk management systems in place for identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting. The Board of Directors of the Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy which aims at minimizing the risk and enhancing the value and reviews the elements of risks with regard to the business.

The risk management approach is based on a clear understanding of the variety of risks that the organization faces, disciplined risk monitoring and measurement and continuous risk assessment and mitigation measures.

Audit reports and auditors Audit reports

The Auditors Report for financial year 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

The Secretarial Auditors Report for financial year 2024 does not contain any

Secretarial Auditors Report is enclosed as Annexure ‘4 to the Boards report in this Annual Report.

As required under SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, the auditors certificate share-based schemes in accordance with these regulations will be made available at the AGM.

Statutory Auditors

The Shareholders of the Company at the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 29, 2020, had appointed S K Patodia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, bearing ICAI Firm Registration No. 112723W as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the 17th Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2025 to conduct the audit of the Accounts of the Company, at such remuneration as may be mutually agreed upon between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Auditors.

As required under the provisions of Section 139(1) and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has received a written consent and certificate to continue as Statutory Auditor of the Company.

The notes of the financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report issued by S K Patodia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai for the financialyear ended on March 31, 2024 are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Cost records and cost audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Cost Audit or maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the Company.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder, the Board has appointed Mr. Alwyn

DSouza of M/s. Alwyn DSouza & Company, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. 5559 / Certificate to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed herewith and marked asAnnexure ‘4 to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification.

Secretarial Audit of Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary

For the financial year 2023-24, no companies have been identified as material unlisted subsidiaries of the Company.

Particulars of loans, guarantees, investments under section 186 of the Act

Your Company has extended the support to the financial needs of the Special Purpose Vehicle Companies viz. Wholly Owned Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures/Associates.

Loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the Notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

Contracts and Arrangements with Related Parties

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is also available on the Companys website at https://www.fmn.co.in. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for Related Party Transactions for transactions which are of repetitive nature and/or entered in the Ordinary Course of Business and are at Arms Length. All Related Party Transactions are subjected to independent review by a reputed accounting firm to establish compliance with the requirements of Related Party Transactions under the Companies Act, 2013, and Listing Regulations.

All Related Party Transactions entered during the year were in Ordinary Course of the Business and at Arms Length basis. As required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 the disclosure of Material Related Party Transactions, i.e. transactions exceeding

10% of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statement, in Form AOC-2 that were entered during the year by your Company is appended as Annexure ‘5 which forms part of this Report

The related party disclosures as specified in Para A of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations are given in the

Financial Statements.

Deposits, Loans, Advances and Other Transactions

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from public or its employees and, as such no amount on account of principal or interest on deposit were outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date. The details of loans and advances, which are required to be disclosed in the annual accounts of the Company pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations are provided in the standalone financial statement at note no. 32.

Credit Rating

During the year under review, no credit rating was obtained by the Company from any credit rating agency.

Significant and Material Orders passed by Regulators or Courts or Tribunal

No significant and material orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court concern status and the Companys operations in future during the period under review. Other relevant details are provided in the notes to the standalone financial statements.

Reporting of frauds by auditors

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under

Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, a copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024 in Form MGT-7 will be available on the website of the Company at www.fmn.co.in.

Secretarial standards

The Company complies with all applicable mandatory secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Investors Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the IEPF Rules"), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF, established by the Government of India, after the completion of seven years. Further, according to the IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority. During the year under review, Company has neither declared any dividend nor there are outstanding amount of unclaimed dividends which were liable to be transferred to the IEPF.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (‘BRSR)

The Listing Regulations mandate the inclusion of the BRSR as part of the Annual Report for the top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalization. The said regulation is not applicable for the Company during the period under review.

Disclosure relating to equity shares with differential rights

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

Disclosure relating to sweat equity share

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

Particulars of Employees and other additional information

Disclosure with respect to remuneration of Directors, KMPs and employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure ‘6 to this Report.

Payment of remuneration / commission to executive directors from holding or subsidiary companies

None of the Directors receive remuneration from holding or subsidiary companies apart from sitting fees wherever applicable.

Disclosures in respect of voting rights not directly exercised by employees

There are no shares held by trustees for the benefit of employees and hence no disclosure under section 67(3) read with Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and Rules made thereunder, your Company have constituted Internal Complaints Committee for providing a redressal mechanism pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees at workplace.

During the year under review, no complaints were received by the Company under Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy.

Material Changes and Commitments affecting financial position

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between

March 31, 2024 and the date of this Report, other than those disclosed in this Report under the head "Disclosures under section 134(3) (l) of the Act" above.

Declaration by Executive Director

As per Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, declaration stating that the members of board of directors and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct of board of directors and senior management is enclosed as Annexure ‘7.

Certificate on Corporate Governance

As per Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, the auditors certificate on corporate governance is enclosed as Annexure ‘8 to the Boards report. The auditors certificate for financial or adverse remark.

Board diversity

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board. We believe that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, industry experiences, age, which will help us to have competitive advantage. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors. The Board Diversity Policy is available on our website at www.fmn.co.in.

Code of conduct for prevention of insider trading

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosure to be made while dealing with shares of the Company as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading is available on our website at www.fmn.co.in.

Insurance

Your Company has taken appropriate insurance for all assets against foreseeable perils.

Listing on stock exchanges

The Company has entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited (BSE) and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) in terms of the Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, and the listing fee for the year 2024-25 has been paid.

Depository system

Your Companys equity shares are available for dematerialization through National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. As on March 31, 2024, 99.93% of the equity shares of the Company are held in dematerialised form.

Service of documents through electronic means

Subject to the applicable provisions of the Act, all documents, including the Notice and Annual Report shall be sent through electronic transmission in respect of members whose email IDs are registered in their demat account or are otherwise provided by the members.

A member shall be entitled to request for physical copy of any such documents and shall be provided upon receiving specific request from members.

Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

Your Company gives significant emphasis on improvement in methods and processes in its areas of Construction and Development.

The information as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 with respect to the Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange

Earnings and Outgo has been annexed to this Report as Annexure ‘9 which forms an integral part of this report.

Appreciation

Your Company has been able to perform better with the continuous improvement in all functions and areas which coupled with an efficient utilization of the Companys resources led to sustainable growth of the Organization. Your Directors express their deep sense of appreciation to every employee and associates for their dedicated and sustained contribution and look forward the continuance of the same in future.

The Board places on record its appreciation to all stakeholders particularly shareholders, customers, bankers, suppliers, business partners and the Government.

Cautionary Note

The statements forming part of the Directors Report may contain certain forward-looking remarks within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.