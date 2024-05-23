To the Members of FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LIMITED Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Future Market Networks Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013,("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there-under, and we have in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit fulfilled evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional significancein our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements judgment, were of most of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition : As part of our audit, we: The Company earns revenue from leasing out of commercial units / shops. Revenue pertaining to lease rents is recognized on straight line basis over the lease term in accordance with Ind AS 116. • Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policies for revenue recognition, the amount of revenue recognised as per the agreement entered into with the tenants along with Ind AS 116. Contingent rent is that portion of the lease payments that is not fixed in amount but is based on the future amount of a factor that changes other than with the passage of time. (eg. percentage of future sales, amount of future use, future price indices, future market rates of interest). Such rent is recognised in the Statement of Profit & Loss in the period they are earned. • Performed analytical procedures to identify deviations in monthly rent received from the tenants / lessees / sub-lessees. • Performed substantive testing by verifying the implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over the data set collected by the management with regards to the revenue of shops and the computation of such contingent rent. • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over the calculation of discount and rebates. • Assessed the adequacy of the companys disclosures made in to the financial statements. Allowance for credit losses The Company determines the allowance for credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. As part of our audit, we: The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to industry the Company deals with. • Tested the effectiveness of controls over the development of the methodology for the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions, completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default and computation of the allowance for credit losses. • Verified the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the Company. Contingent Liabilities: The contingent liabilities related to demand notices raised against the company towards various corporate guarantees and assets pledged as security by the company. As at year March 31, 2024, the amount involved are significant. As part of our audit, we: Obtained and understand the process followed by the management of the Company for assessment and determination of the amount of contingent liability relating to borrowings by related parties. It involves significant judgement and estimation to determine the likelihood and timing of the cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, terms and conditions entered into the agreement with the third parties. Have made inquiries about the status in respect of contingent liabilities with Companys legal team and assessed likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the corporate guarantee.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to the Standalone Financial Statements which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss (including other comprehensive income) of Rs 663.32 lakhs during the year ended March 31, 2024 and consequently other equity as on March 31, 2024 is Rs (2,267.15) lakhs. However, the Company has a positive net-worth of Rs 3,487.29 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. Our opinion is not modified with regards to this matter.

2. Also, we draw attention to Note 36 of the accompanying statement of audited standalone financial statements which describes the liabilities pertaining to the demand notices raised against the company towards various corporate guarantees and assets pledged as security by the company and dispute related to a shopping mall.

Our opinion is not modified with regard to this matter.

Information Other Than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions specified of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations financialposition in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note its 36 on Contingent Liabilities to the Standalone Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintain its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

The provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S. K. Patodia & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 112723W / W100962 Dhiraj Lalpuria Place : Mumbai Partner Date : May 23, 2024 Membership Number: 146268 UDIN : 24146268BKCSMU1422

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Future Market Networks Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Future Market Networks Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.</p>

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included operating and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exist, and testing and evaluating the operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that: i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or dispositions of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and as such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

For S. K. Patodia & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 112723W / W100962 Dhiraj Lalpuria Place : Mumbai Partner Date : May 23, 2024 Membership Number: 146268 UDIN : 24146268BKCSMU1422

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Future Market Networks Limited)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible asset; hence this sub-clause is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment; and relevant details of right-of-use assets are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The frequency of physical verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed on such (c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act,1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: (a) aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other parties are as follows: -

(Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries - 986.40 Joint Ventures - - Others - 1,858.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries - 1,608.48 Joint Ventures 3,734.00 - Others 14,000.00 1,457.87

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and accordingly clause 3(iii)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has granted loans or advances of Rs 3,066.35 lakhs which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment out which 60.62% of total loans are to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, goods & service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as below :

Name of Statue Name of dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at Source (TDS) 5.46 FY 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

The above disputed TDS amount is due and payable by the third party (Refer note 36 (i))

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any defaults in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender at the balance sheet date. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from Government. Further, the Company has not issued any debentures.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not taken term loans during the current year and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short- term basis have been used for long-terms purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and utilized the money raised by the way of term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained during the period.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotments or private placements of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year but incurred losses amounting toRs 1,501.71 in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements read with Note 36 of standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a

Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. This matter has been disclosed in Note 35 of the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no ongoing projects as specified in section 135(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.