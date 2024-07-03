Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹75.67
Prev. Close₹75.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹120.63
Day's High₹76.9
Day's Low₹75.05
52 Week's High₹97
52 Week's Low₹71.1
Book Value₹25.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)806.07
P/E18.21
EPS4.16
Divi. Yield3.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
10.67
10.13
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
243.04
219.26
129.64
125.91
Net Worth
253.71
229.93
139.77
127.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
386.32
354.91
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
386.32
354.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
5.75
2.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Col. David Devasahayam
Whole-time Director
Renuka David
Nominee
VASANTHAKUMAR AYYAVU PALANICHAMY
Independent Director
Jayanthi
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Sarangi
Independent Director
Devraj Anbu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaya Bharathi Karumuri
Reports by Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd
Summary
Radiant Cash Management Services Limited was incorporated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu under the name Radiant Cash Management Services Private Limited on March 23, 2005 as a Private Limited Company, under the Companies Act, 1956 by the RoC. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company on August 21, 2021, and the name was changed to Radiant Cash Management Services Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2021 was issued to Company by the RoC.The Company is one of the leading integrated cash logistics player with strong presence in retail cash management (RCM) segment of the cash management services industry in India and is one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations or touch points served. It cater to broad set of outsourcing requirements pertaining to cash management services for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. Apart from these, the Company operate their business across five verticals, mainly comprising cash pick-up and delivery; network currency management; cash processing; cash vans /cash in transit and other value added services. As an integrated RCM service provider, it offer value added cash processing services, which are in the nature of their trained executives sorting the notes into categories such as soiled, mutilated, fit, issuable, counterfeit, ATM-ready bundles, etc. The services consists of cash collection from end user and deposit into the curre
Read More
The Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd is ₹806.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd is 18.21 and 3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd is ₹71.1 and ₹97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.08%, 6 Month at -5.34%, 3 Month at -5.80% and 1 Month at -1.39%.
