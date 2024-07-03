iifl-logo-icon 1
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd Share Price

75.54
(-0.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open75.67
  • Day's High76.9
  • 52 Wk High97
  • Prev. Close75.66
  • Day's Low75.05
  • 52 Wk Low 71.1
  • Turnover (lac)120.63
  • P/E18.21
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value25.97
  • EPS4.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)806.07
  • Div. Yield3.3
No Records Found

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.91%

Non-Promoter- 11.75%

Institutions: 11.75%

Non-Institutions: 31.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.67

10.67

10.13

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

243.04

219.26

129.64

125.91

Net Worth

253.71

229.93

139.77

127.11

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

386.32

354.91

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

386.32

354.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

5.75

2.58

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Col. David Devasahayam

Whole-time Director

Renuka David

Nominee

VASANTHAKUMAR AYYAVU PALANICHAMY

Independent Director

Jayanthi

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Sarangi

Independent Director

Devraj Anbu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaya Bharathi Karumuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd

Summary

Radiant Cash Management Services Limited was incorporated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu under the name Radiant Cash Management Services Private Limited on March 23, 2005 as a Private Limited Company, under the Companies Act, 1956 by the RoC. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company on August 21, 2021, and the name was changed to Radiant Cash Management Services Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2021 was issued to Company by the RoC.The Company is one of the leading integrated cash logistics player with strong presence in retail cash management (RCM) segment of the cash management services industry in India and is one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations or touch points served. It cater to broad set of outsourcing requirements pertaining to cash management services for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. Apart from these, the Company operate their business across five verticals, mainly comprising cash pick-up and delivery; network currency management; cash processing; cash vans /cash in transit and other value added services. As an integrated RCM service provider, it offer value added cash processing services, which are in the nature of their trained executives sorting the notes into categories such as soiled, mutilated, fit, issuable, counterfeit, ATM-ready bundles, etc. The services consists of cash collection from end user and deposit into the curre
Company FAQs

What is the Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd share price today?

The Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd is ₹806.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd is 18.21 and 3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd is ₹71.1 and ₹97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd?

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.08%, 6 Month at -5.34%, 3 Month at -5.80% and 1 Month at -1.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.92 %
Institutions - 11.75 %
Public - 31.33 %

