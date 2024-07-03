Summary

Radiant Cash Management Services Limited was incorporated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu under the name Radiant Cash Management Services Private Limited on March 23, 2005 as a Private Limited Company, under the Companies Act, 1956 by the RoC. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company on August 21, 2021, and the name was changed to Radiant Cash Management Services Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2021 was issued to Company by the RoC.The Company is one of the leading integrated cash logistics player with strong presence in retail cash management (RCM) segment of the cash management services industry in India and is one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations or touch points served. It cater to broad set of outsourcing requirements pertaining to cash management services for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. Apart from these, the Company operate their business across five verticals, mainly comprising cash pick-up and delivery; network currency management; cash processing; cash vans /cash in transit and other value added services. As an integrated RCM service provider, it offer value added cash processing services, which are in the nature of their trained executives sorting the notes into categories such as soiled, mutilated, fit, issuable, counterfeit, ATM-ready bundles, etc. The services consists of cash collection from end user and deposit into the curre

Read More