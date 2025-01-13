Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
10.67
10.13
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
243.04
219.26
129.64
125.91
Net Worth
253.71
229.93
139.77
127.11
Minority Interest
Debt
32.54
28.74
28.75
13.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.71
0.23
0.49
1.18
Total Liabilities
287.96
258.9
169.01
142.28
Fixed Assets
35.41
15.23
14.09
11.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.69
1.66
2.35
2.59
Networking Capital
74.36
70.22
73.3
61.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
77.12
70.21
78.53
70.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.38
20.19
16.83
12.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.38
-0.82
-1.45
-3.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.76
-19.36
-20.61
-17.88
Cash
163.3
171.79
79.27
67.4
Total Assets
287.96
258.9
169.01
142.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.