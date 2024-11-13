iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months period ended September 30 2024. Results- Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months period ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) In continuation to our earlier intimation of standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 filed with the Exchange on November 13, 2024, please find attached the revised outcome of Board Meeting, after rectifying typographical error in Notes forming part of Consolidated Financial Results Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved to provide Inter Corporate Loan
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 302024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and period ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Period ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors The Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Period ended December 31, 2023 and approved a revised allocation for the IPO Proceeds for utilization (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

