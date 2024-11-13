Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months period ended September 30 2024. Results- Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months period ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) In continuation to our earlier intimation of standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 filed with the Exchange on November 13, 2024, please find attached the revised outcome of Board Meeting, after rectifying typographical error in Notes forming part of Consolidated Financial Results Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved to provide Inter Corporate Loan

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 302024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024