Recommended a Final Dividend of ? 2.50/- per Equity Share of ?1/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, August 29, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment of final dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made within the statutory timelines, on or after September 18, 2024 as under: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024)