Summary

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited was formerly incorporated on June 7, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the name Net Logistics Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Private Limited on November 21, 2012. Upon the conversion to a Public Company, the name was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on March 20, 2018.The Company is Indias largest health benefits administrator in terms of revenues and premium serviced for health insurance policies. Under the TPA Regulations, insurance companies are the Main clients which serve as an intermediary between (a) general and health insurance companies and the insured members (under retail, corporate and insurance backed public health insurance policies), (b) insurance companies and healthcare providers (such as hospitals), and (c) the Government and beneficiaries of public health schemes.The Company has developed a pan-India healthcare provider network which comprises 18,754 hospitals across 1,069 cities and towns and 31 states in India and network across 141 countries globally, as on September 30, 2023. It offer Insurance Companies, seamless exchange of insured member and claims Information, claims processing, fraud detection, management of cashless healthcare provider network, enabling final payout to insured members and hospitals and data analytics, among others. The Company was registered as

