SectorInsurance
Open₹609.9
Prev. Close₹608.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹176.06
Day's High₹610.5
Day's Low₹598.45
52 Week's High₹716.15
52 Week's Low₹430.55
Book Value₹26.82
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,224.86
P/E82.95
EPS7.34
Divi. Yield0.41
The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.
In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.58
82.54
42.31
5.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.07
85.27
124.81
158.55
Net Worth
215.65
167.81
167.12
164.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
54
61.88
yoy growth (%)
-12.72
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-25.34
-15.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
42.7
53.82
Depreciation
-10.83
-9.89
Tax paid
-7.69
-11.98
Working capital
39.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.72
Op profit growth
-69.18
EBIT growth
-15.62
Net profit growth
-5.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
634.73
504.93
393.81
322.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
634.73
504.93
393.81
322.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.32
14.02
21.58
22.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
SATISH VENKATA NAGA GIDUGU
Nominee
Vishal Vijay Gupta
Independent Director
Himani Kapadia
Independent Director
RITU NIRAJ ANAND
Independent Director
Ananda Mukerji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Simmi Singh Bisht
Additional Director
Madhavan Ganesan
Additional Director
Duraiswami Narain
Additional Director
Thatra L Alamelu
Reports by Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
Summary
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited was formerly incorporated on June 7, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the name Net Logistics Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Private Limited on November 21, 2012. Upon the conversion to a Public Company, the name was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on March 20, 2018.The Company is Indias largest health benefits administrator in terms of revenues and premium serviced for health insurance policies. Under the TPA Regulations, insurance companies are the Main clients which serve as an intermediary between (a) general and health insurance companies and the insured members (under retail, corporate and insurance backed public health insurance policies), (b) insurance companies and healthcare providers (such as hospitals), and (c) the Government and beneficiaries of public health schemes.The Company has developed a pan-India healthcare provider network which comprises 18,754 hospitals across 1,069 cities and towns and 31 states in India and network across 141 countries globally, as on September 30, 2023. It offer Insurance Companies, seamless exchange of insured member and claims Information, claims processing, fraud detection, management of cashless healthcare provider network, enabling final payout to insured members and hospitals and data analytics, among others. The Company was registered as
Read More
The Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹599.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is ₹4224.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is 82.95 and 20.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is ₹430.55 and ₹716.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 31.16%, 6 Month at 9.98%, 3 Month at -5.72% and 1 Month at 3.90%.
