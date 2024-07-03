iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Share Price

599.2
(-1.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open609.9
  • Day's High610.5
  • 52 Wk High716.15
  • Prev. Close608.7
  • Day's Low598.45
  • 52 Wk Low 430.55
  • Turnover (lac)176.06
  • P/E82.95
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value26.82
  • EPS7.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,224.86
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

609.9

Prev. Close

608.7

Turnover(Lac.)

176.06

Day's High

610.5

Day's Low

598.45

52 Week's High

716.15

52 Week's Low

430.55

Book Value

26.82

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,224.86

P/E

82.95

EPS

7.34

Divi. Yield

0.41

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Medi Assist Healthcare's 13.5% equity change hands

Medi Assist Healthcare’s 13.5% equity change hands

3 Sep 2024|11:04 AM

The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.

Medi Assist Healthcare unit to acquire Paramount TPA

Medi Assist Healthcare unit to acquire Paramount TPA

27 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.71%

Foreign: 15.71%

Indian: 4.89%

Non-Promoter- 57.57%

Institutions: 57.57%

Non-Institutions: 21.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.58

82.54

42.31

5.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.07

85.27

124.81

158.55

Net Worth

215.65

167.81

167.12

164.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

54

61.88

yoy growth (%)

-12.72

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-25.34

-15.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

42.7

53.82

Depreciation

-10.83

-9.89

Tax paid

-7.69

-11.98

Working capital

39.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.72

Op profit growth

-69.18

EBIT growth

-15.62

Net profit growth

-5.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

634.73

504.93

393.81

322.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

634.73

504.93

393.81

322.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.32

14.02

21.58

22.83

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

SATISH VENKATA NAGA GIDUGU

Nominee

Vishal Vijay Gupta

Independent Director

Himani Kapadia

Independent Director

RITU NIRAJ ANAND

Independent Director

Ananda Mukerji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Simmi Singh Bisht

Additional Director

Madhavan Ganesan

Additional Director

Duraiswami Narain

Additional Director

Thatra L Alamelu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

Summary

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited was formerly incorporated on June 7, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the name Net Logistics Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Private Limited on November 21, 2012. Upon the conversion to a Public Company, the name was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on March 20, 2018.The Company is Indias largest health benefits administrator in terms of revenues and premium serviced for health insurance policies. Under the TPA Regulations, insurance companies are the Main clients which serve as an intermediary between (a) general and health insurance companies and the insured members (under retail, corporate and insurance backed public health insurance policies), (b) insurance companies and healthcare providers (such as hospitals), and (c) the Government and beneficiaries of public health schemes.The Company has developed a pan-India healthcare provider network which comprises 18,754 hospitals across 1,069 cities and towns and 31 states in India and network across 141 countries globally, as on September 30, 2023. It offer Insurance Companies, seamless exchange of insured member and claims Information, claims processing, fraud detection, management of cashless healthcare provider network, enabling final payout to insured members and hospitals and data analytics, among others. The Company was registered as
Company FAQs

What is the Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd share price today?

The Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹599.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is ₹4224.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is 82.95 and 20.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is ₹430.55 and ₹716.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd?

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 31.16%, 6 Month at 9.98%, 3 Month at -5.72% and 1 Month at 3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.60 %
Institutions - 57.58 %
Public - 21.82 %

