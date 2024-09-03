iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

596.6
(-0.25%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results

Medi Assist Ser. : related Articles

Medi Assist Healthcare's 13.5% equity change hands

Medi Assist Healthcare’s 13.5% equity change hands

3 Sep 2024

The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.

Medi Assist Healthcare unit to acquire Paramount TPA

Medi Assist Healthcare unit to acquire Paramount TPA

27 Aug 2024

In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

