|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Jan-2024
|Jan-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
15.71%
29.21%
29.26%
29.83%
29.83%
Indian
4.89%
9.63%
9.64%
9.83%
9.83%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
57.57%
38.95%
40.29%
30.8%
30.8%
Non-Institutions
21.82%
22.19%
20.8%
29.52%
29.52%
Total Non-Promoter
79.39%
61.15%
61.09%
60.32%
60.32%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
