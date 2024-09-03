Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.58
82.54
42.31
5.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.07
85.27
124.81
158.55
Net Worth
215.65
167.81
167.12
164.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0.94
2.84
4.58
5.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.09
0.7
0.66
0.9
Total Liabilities
217.68
171.35
172.36
170.65
Fixed Assets
20.37
23.23
16.01
16.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
132.55
95.28
103.33
94.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.5
3.93
4.97
5.54
Networking Capital
37.01
24.42
42.16
15.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.47
12.81
35.76
30.66
Debtor Days
207.2
Other Current Assets
56.54
38.64
29.66
22.21
Sundry Creditors
-12.09
-11.85
-8.11
-3.16
Creditor Days
21.35
Other Current Liabilities
-22.91
-15.18
-15.15
-34.66
Cash
24.24
24.49
5.88
39.42
Total Assets
217.67
171.35
172.35
170.64
The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.Read More
In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.