Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
467.94
368.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
467.94
368.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
13.98
10.72
Total Income
481.91
379.65
Total Expenditure
394.54
280.27
PBIDT
87.38
99.38
Interest
2.38
1.75
PBDT
84.99
97.63
Depreciation
30.77
18.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
13.51
22.64
Deferred Tax
-2.95
-1.96
Reported Profit After Tax
43.67
58.2
Minority Interest After NP
1.83
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
41.84
58.2
Extra-ordinary Items
-17.84
-0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.68
58.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.35
8.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
34.43
34.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.67
26.93
PBDTM(%)
18.16
26.46
PATM(%)
9.33
15.77
The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.Read More
In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.