Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
180.77
167.71
166.79
165.98
161.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
180.77
167.71
166.79
165.98
161.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.42
5.19
4.35
3.9
4.66
Total Income
187.19
172.9
171.14
169.88
165.79
Total Expenditure
142.31
132.61
130
132.2
143.98
PBIDT
44.87
40.29
41.14
37.69
21.82
Interest
1.79
1.65
0.78
1.05
0.27
PBDT
43.08
38.63
40.36
36.63
21.55
Depreciation
13.54
13.71
12.31
11.04
11.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.88
7.1
6.99
4
7.11
Deferred Tax
-0.35
-1.12
-4.45
0.41
-1.54
Reported Profit After Tax
21.01
18.95
25.51
21.18
4.63
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
0.13
0.42
0.68
1.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.04
18.82
25.1
20.51
3.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0.05
-0.13
-0.22
-0.12
-22.82
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.99
18.95
25.32
20.63
26.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.99
2.68
3.64
2.98
0.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.18
35.11
35.11
34.43
34.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.82
24.02
24.66
22.7
13.54
PBDTM(%)
23.83
23.03
24.19
22.06
13.37
PATM(%)
11.62
11.29
15.29
12.76
2.87
