Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
54
61.88
yoy growth (%)
-12.72
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-25.34
-15.2
As % of sales
46.92
24.56
Other costs
-16.52
-7.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.59
11.77
Operating profit
12.14
39.39
OPM
22.47
63.65
Depreciation
-10.83
-9.89
Interest expense
-3.18
-0.56
Other income
44.59
24.88
Profit before tax
42.7
53.82
Taxes
-7.69
-11.98
Tax rate
-18.01
-22.25
Minorities and other
0
-4.85
Adj. profit
35.01
36.98
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
35.01
36.98
yoy growth (%)
-5.33
NPM
64.83
59.77
The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.Read More
In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.