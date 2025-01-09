Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Economy

The Indian economy is poised for robust growth in 2024, driven by strong domestic demand and a resilient services sector. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook released in April 2024, India is projected to grow at 6.5% in 2024, maintaining its position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. This growth is supported by a recovery in private consumption and investment, alongside Government initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and manufacturing.

The World Banks Global Economic Prospects report, also released in April 2024, echoes this optimism, projecting a growth rate of 6.4% for India in 2024. The report highlights that Indias economic performance is underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including a stable inflation rate, a manageable fiscal deficit, and a robust external sector. Inflation is expected to moderate to 4.8% in 2024, down from 5.5% in 2023, due to easing supply chain disruptions and stabilising commodity prices.

Indias manufacturing sector is set to benefit from the Governments Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which aim to boost domestic production and create jobs. Additionally, the services sector, particularly IT and financial services, continues to be a major growth driver, contributing significantly to GDP and export earnings. The World Bank report also notes that Indias digital economy is expanding rapidly, supported by increasing internet penetration and digital payments adoption.

Indian Healthcare Industry

Indias healthcare sector has been experiencing rapid growth and transformation, driven by increasing population, rising income levels, growing health awareness, and robust Government initiatives. According to the IBEF report, the Indian healthcare market is projected to reach US$ 638 billion by 2025.

Opportunities in the Indian Healthcare Sector

The Indian healthcare industry presents numerous opportunities for growth and investment:

• Healthcare Infrastructure Development

There is a significant need for additional healthcare infrastructure in India. To achieve the target of 3 beds per 1,000 people by 2025, an additional three million beds will be required. This presents substantial opportunities for investment in hospital construction and medical equipment.

• Digital Health and Telemedicine

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions. Indias health-tech sector attracted US$ 4.4 billion in VC funding between 2016-21, with US$ 1.9 billion invested in 2021 alone. This trend is likely to continue, offering significant opportunities for innovation and investment in areas such as telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics, and digital health platforms.

• Medical Devices and Equipment

Indias medical devices industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by Government initiatives like the PLI Scheme and Medical Devices Parks. This sector presents opportunities for both domestic and international players to invest in manufacturing and R&D.

• Skilled Healthcare Workforce

There is a growing demand for healthcare professionals in India. It is estimated that an additional 1.54 million doctors and 2.4 million nurses will be required to meet the growing healthcare needs by 2025. This presents opportunities in the medical education and training sectors.

Recent Trends and Strategies

Several notable trends are shaping the

Indian healthcare landscape:

• Expansion to Tier II and Tier III Cities

Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on expanding their presence in tier II and tier III cities. This trend is supported by Government initiatives to improve healthcare access in smaller towns and rural areas.

• Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

AI expenditure in India is expected to reach US$ 11.78 billion by 2025. The AI in Healthcare Market is projected to grow from US$ 14.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 102.7 billion by 2028.

• Focus on Preventive Healthcare

There is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and wellness. This shift is driving demand for regular health check-ups, diagnostics, and wellness services.

Rising Costs of Healthcare in India

The Indian healthcare sector, while witnessing substantial growth, is also grappling with the rising costs of healthcare services. This surge in costs is driven by several factors, including medical inflation, technological advancements, and increased demand for healthcare services.

Medical Inflation

Medical inflation refers to the increase in the cost of healthcare services over time. In India, medical inflation has been particularly pronounced, with the country recording one of the highest rates in Asia.

Factors Contributing to Medical Inflation:

• Technological Advancements: The introduction of new medical technologies and treatments, while improving healthcare outcomes, has also contributed to rising costs. Advanced medical equipment, often imported, adds to the overall expense of healthcare services.

• High Demand: The increasing demand for healthcare services, both from domestic patients and medical tourists, has driven up costs. The willingness of patients to pay for quality care, coupled with the influx of foreign patients with stronger currencies, has exacerbated this trend.

MD&A (Continued)

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

The rising costs of healthcare have led to increased healthcare expenditure in India. The countrys healthcare spending grew from US$ 110 billion in 2016 to US$ 372 billion in 2023. Public expenditure on healthcare has also seen a notable increase, touching 2.2%of GDP in FY22, with a target to reach 2.5% by 2025.

3 Rising Importance of Health InsuranceGiven the escalating costs of healthcare, the = importance of health insurance in India has : become increasingly pronounced. Health

j insurance plays a crucial role in mitigating the ! financial burden of medical expenses and - ensuring access to quality healthcare services. i

Health Insurance Penetration

1 • As of FY24, premiums underwritten by health

:

insurance companies grew to ^ 109,006.79

crore (US$ 13.07 billion), reflecting a significant increase in health insurance coverage.

• Approximately 514 million people across India were covered under health insurance schemes in 2021, though this still represents only 37% of the population.

Overview of the Health Insurance Sector in India

The health insurance sector in India is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing awareness, rising healthcare costs, and supportive Government policies. As of FY24, the health insurance market has become a pivotal component of the broader Indian healthcare ecosystem, offering significant opportunities for growth and innovation.As per the General Insurance Council (GIC), the gross direct premium underwritten under health insurance in India across retail, group, and Government segments amounted to ^ 1,078 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of 20.3%.

Insurance Penetration and Density

Health insurance penetration in India has been steadily increasing. In FY23, health insurance penetration reached 0.34%, up from 0.18% in FY17. Similarly, insurance density rose from 3 USD in FY17 to 8 USD in FY24. Despite the impressive growth, health insurance penetration in India remains relatively low, presenting a significant opportunity for expansion. As of 2021, only 37% of the Indian population was covered under health insurance schemes. This low penetration rate, coupled with the countrys large population of over 1.4 billion, underscores the immense growth potential in the sector.

Lives Covered Under Health Insurance

During FY23, general and health insurance companies covered 55 crore lives under 2.26 crore health insurance policies (excluding personal accident and travel insurance).

Policies, Lives Covered and Premium under Health Insurance Business of General and Health Insurers

Class of Business No. of Policies (lakh) No. of Lives Covered (lakh) Gross Premium (^ crore) 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 Government Sponsored Business 0.001 0.001 3,065.08 2,977.48 6,075.87 8,480.28 0.00% 0.00% -10.62% -2.86% 41.63% 39.57% Group Business 7.00 6.50 1,622.88 1,993.97 36,890.58 46,245.87 -36.30% -7.07% 36.73% 22.87% 31.25% 25.36% Individual Business 219.25 219.92 516.23 528.91 30,085.07 34,765.61 -3.96% 0.31% -2.85% 2.46% 16.43% 15.56% Total 226.25 226.42 5,204.19 5,500.36 73,051.52 89,491.76 -5.20% 0.08% 1.10% 5.69% 25.44% 22.50%

Key Growth Drivers

Some of the main drivers for growth in

Indias premium serviced under health insurance are:

• Rising Healthcare Costs: The increasing cost of medical treatments has made health insurance a necessity rather than a luxury for many Indians. Medical inflation in India has been significantly higher than general inflation, with healthcare costs rising by approximately 15% annually.

• Growing Awareness: Post-COVID-19, there has been a substantial increase in awareness about the importance of health insurance. The pandemic highlighted the vulnerabilities of being uninsured, leading to a surge in demand for health coverage.

• The Demographic Dividend: Indias large young population presents a vast potential customer base for health insurers. By 2030, India is expected to add 140 million middle-income and 21 million high-income households, driving the demand for health insurance.

• Technological Advancements: The adoption of digital technologies has made insurance products more accessible and user-friendly. The Indian e-health market is projected to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2025, driven by telemedicine, AI, and digital health platforms.

• Increased Reach of Insurance Companies:

Insurance companies are extending their distribution networks to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and the penetration of web aggregators in selling health insurance policies has significantly increased.

Product Innovation and Trends

The sector has witnessed significant product innovation in recent years:

• Disease-Specific Policies: These policies cater to specific illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases, providing tailored coverage.

• Top-Up and Super Top-Up Plans: These plans offer additional coverage over and above the base policy, making healthcare more affordable.

• Wellness and Preventive Care Benefits:

Insurers are increasingly offering wellness programs and preventive care benefits to encourage healthier lifestyles.

• Telemedicine Coverage: The inclusion of telemedicine services in health insurance plans has gained traction, especially postpandemic.

• Mental Health Coverage: Recognising the importance of mental health, insurers are now offering coverage for mental health treatments and therapies.

Digital Transformation

The health insurance sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with insurers leveraging technologies such as AI, ML, and data analytics to improve underwriting, claims processing, and customer experience. The Indian e-health market is projected to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2025.

Key Digital Initiatives

• AI and ML: Used for predictive analytics, fraud detection, and personalised policy offerings.

• Telemedicine: Facilitates remote consultations, reducing the need for physical visits.

• Blockchain: Enhances data security and transparency in claims processing.

Regulatory Developments

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has introduced several measures to boost the health insurance sector, creating a more robust and consumer-friendly environment:

Expanded Coverage Mandates

• Mandatory coverage now extends to mental illnesses, congenital diseases, pre-existing conditions, and genetic disorders.

• Increased coverage for daycare procedures and j telemedicine services, reflecting the evolving

healthcare landscape.

Long-Term Policies

• Introduction of policies offering coverage for up to three years, compared to the previous one-year terms, providing more stability for policyholders.

Regulatory Sandbox Extension

• The experimentation period in the Regulatory Sandbox has been increased from 6 to 36 months.

• This allows insurers to test innovative offerings such as:

- Short-term health products

(like those launched during COVID-19)

- Wellness-based points systems using wearable devices

- OPD (Outpatient Department) products

- Bite-sized insurance products in partnerships with payment portals and e-commerce platforms

Insurance for All by 2047 Initiative

• IRDAI is committed to ensuring every citizen has appropriate life, health, and property insurance coverage by 2047.

• This initiative aims to make the Indian insurance sector globally attractive and position India among the top 5 countries in the global insurance market by revenues.

Expense Management Flexibility

• New regulations have replaced stringent commission limits with broader Expenses of Management (EOM) limits:

• 30% of gross premiums written for General Insurers

• 35% of gross premiums written for Stand-alone Health Insurers

• This change provides insurers with more flexibility in expense management while promoting self-regulation.

Cashless Everywhere Initiative

• In January 2024, the General Insurance Council (GIC), in consultation with general and health insurance companies, launched the Cashless Everywhere initiative.

• This scheme extends cashless treatment to all hospitals, regardless of network status.

• Health insurance policyholders can now avail themselves of cashless facilities even at hospitals not in the insurers network.

Expansion of Ayushman Bharat Coverage

• In February 2024, as part of the interim budget for 2024-25, the Government expanded the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

• Coverage now includes all Anganwadi Workers and Helpers across the country.

• This provides health coverage of up to 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary medical care to all AWWs and AWHs.

AYUSH Treatment Coverage Parity

• The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued a circular in January 2024 regarding AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) treatments.

• Insurers are required to amend all existing policies to make AYUSH treatment coverage on par with other treatments.

• This directive aims to address the limited coverage of AYUSH therapies in current health insurance policies.

• The new regulations will come into force from 1 April 2024.

• This change reflects the growing popularity and establishment of AYUSH as a recognised field of medicine in recent decades.

These regulatory changes are expected to further catalyse growth in the sector.

Government Initiatives

The Indian Government has implemented various policies and initiatives to bolster the healthcare and health insurance sectors:

• Ayushman Bharat: This scheme, launched to ensure universal health coverage, has been instrumental in expanding access to healthcare services.

• National Digital Health Mission (NDHM): Aims to create an integrated digital health infrastructure.

• Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme:

Promotes domestic manufacturing of medical devices.

• Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY): As

of October 2023, a total of 26 crore Ayushman cards have been created under this scheme.

• Bima Sugam: An online marketplace being developed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to support health insurance purchase and claims management. This platform aims to streamline insurance-related activities, including policy purchase, renewal, and claims settlement, thereby enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the health insurance sector.

Challenges

While the opportunity is immense, the sector faces challenges such as:

• Low awareness in rural areas: Despite Government efforts, awareness about health insurance remains low in rural regions.

• Affordability issues: High premiums can be a barrier for low-income families.

• Need for better healthcare infrastructure:

There is a significant disparity in healthcare infrastructure between urban and rural areas.

• Uneven distribution of healthcare services:

Access to quality healthcare is often limited in remote areas.

• Shortage of qualified medical professionals: The doctor-to-patient ratio in India is below the WHO recommended levels.

The Increasing Role of TPAs in the Indian Insurance Landscape

The Indian healthcare insurance sector is experiencing a significant boom, driven by rising healthcare costs, increasing awareness, and supportive Government policies. As this sector expands, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) are becoming increasingly crucial in managing the complexities of health insurance.

The concept of Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) originated in the United States during the late 1960s and early 1970s, when entrepreneurs identified growth opportunities in the burgeoning insurance sector. These innovators offered to manage administrative and claims-related tasks for insurers, charging a fee for their services. This innovative approach led to the establishment of the TPA industry.

In the Indian context, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) play a pivotal role in the health insurance ecosystem by acting as intermediaries between insurance companies, policyholders, and healthcare providers.

Claims Paid under Health Insurance Business of General and Health Insurers (2022-23)

Mode Of claim TPA In-House Total Settlement No. (lakh) Amt (ffi cr) No. (lakh) Amt (ffi cr) No. (lakh Amt (ffi cr) On Cashless 103 29,192 28 15,937 131 45,129 59% 65% 47% 61% 56% 64% Only Reimbursement 69 15,604 29 9,050 98 24,653 39% 35% 49% 35% 42% 35% Both cashless and 3 149 1 557 4 706 Reimbursement 2% 0% 2% 2% 2% 1% Benefit Based 1 58 2 384 2 442 0% 0% 3% 1% 1% 1% Total 176 45,002 60 25,928 236 70,930 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

During FY 2022-23, 75% of claims were settled through TPAs, while the remaining 25% were handled in-house. Of the total claims, 56% were settled via cashless mode and 42% through reimbursement. In terms of value, TPAs settled 63% of overall claims. TPAs expanded their hospital networks by adding 26,717 health services agreements, resulting in a total of 190, 116 agreements after accounting for 8,816 withdrawals or removals.

Core Functions of TPAs

The core functions encompass several key areas:

O Healthcare Provider Management

• Coordinate patient communication and provider selection

• Process medical claims and handle administrative tasks

• Verify patient eligibility and manage claim submissions

• Oversee denials and appeals processes

• Provide financial support through cashless treatment options and pre-authorisation arrangements

?Member and

Beneficiary Services

• Assist in accessing health insurance coverage and facilitate expense reimbursement

• Offer information and resources about healthcare providers and treatments

• Support informed decision-making regarding healthcare choices

• Establish reimbursement rates and ensure provider quality standards

• Coordinate healthcare services, including appointment scheduling and transportation arrangements

• Provide assistance with medical billing queries and disputes

o Insurer Support

• Manage provider networks through contracting

• Offer round-the-clock customer support

• Implement fraud and abuse control measures

• Conduct data capture and analytics for policy design and premium setting

• Develop digital tools such as client portals and mobile applications to streamline processes

In addition to these core functions, TPAs in India also play a vital role in public health insurance schemes by:

• Conducting publicity and population mobilisation activities

• Identifying and verifying beneficiaries

As the Indian insurance landscape evolves, some TPAs are expanding their services to become Health Benefits Administrators (HBAs), offering a more comprehensive range of services. These may include:

Enrolling individuals and groups in health plans

Managing eligibility and liaising with insurers and employers

Providing access to health and wellness service provider networks

Educating beneficiaries about policy terms and conditions

Offering technology platforms to enhance operational efficiency

Implementing value-based care services

Managing medical inflation

Providing advanced analytics and insights

Enhancing fraud prevention measures

This shift towards a more holistic approach to health benefits administration is contributing to the overall development and efficiency of the Indian insurance industry. As TPAs continue to evolve and expand their service offerings, they are poised to play an increasingly significant role in shaping the future of healthcare management and insurance administration in India.

Types of Claims Administered by TPAs

Based on how a claim is settled, four main types of claims are administered by TPAs, each with specific preconditions:

Type of Claim Description Precondition Cashless Claims Policyholder/beneficiary has a planned treatment. Available only in networked hospitals. Settlement is made by the insurer directly to the hospital. Policyholder/beneficiary is normally required to inform TPA in advance. Policyholder/beneficiary is required to produce the issued ID card. Reimbursement Claims Policyholder/beneficiary pays the expenses out of pocket and gets the expenses reimbursed after discharge. Usually happens in the case of non-networked hospitals. Policyholder/beneficiary must submit relevant documents and bills to the TPA for reimbursement. Benefit Based Schemes Pays a fixed amount upon diagnosing a covered ailment. The amount can substitute for income when the policyholders cannot work. Provides additional funds for medical expenses and treatment. Policyholder/beneficiary must provide proof of diagnosis and other required documentation to receive the fixed benefit amount. Domiciliary Claims Covers illnesses that do not require hospitalisation, including treatment either taken from a physician or at the OPD in a hospital. Predetermined criteria must be met. Policyholder/ beneficiary must provide documentation of treatment and meet specific conditions outlined in the policy for domiciliary claims.

Benefits of TPAs

The increasing reliance on TPAs in the Indian insurance landscape offers several benefits to insurers, policyholders, and healthcare providers:

For Insurers

• Operational Efficiency: By outsourcing claims processing and administrative tasks to Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), insurers can focus on core activities such as product development and risk management.

This allows insurance companies to streamline their operations and allocate resources more effectively.

• Cost Saving: TPAs help reduce operational costs by leveraging economies of scale and implementing efficient processes. By transferring claims handling to specialised service providers, insurers can achieve significant cost reduction, minimising the need for extensive staff and reducing overhead expenses.

• Fraud Prevention: TPAs use advanced data analytics and fraud detection tools to identify and prevent fraudulent claims, thereby reducing financial losses for insurers. These sophisticated tools enable TPAs to monitor patterns and anomalies in claims data, ensuring that only legitimate claims are processed.

• Data Analytics: The volume of data available with TPAs enables them to offer comprehensive data analytics for the development and pricing of insurance products.

The abundance of data generated in the TPA industry holds immense potential for actionable insights. With sophisticated data analytics tools, TPAs can extract meaningful patterns, trends, and predictive models from vast data sets. This capability allows them to identify cost-saving opportunities, optimise network utilisation, detect fraud, improve workforce management through forecasting, and make data-driven decisions.

By leveraging data analytics, TPAs can provide valuable insights to clients, drive proactive risk management, and deliver customised solutions that meet specific needs.

For Policyholders

• Improved Customer Experience: TPAs provide prompt and efficient customer service, ensuring a hassle-free digital experience for policyholders.

• Access to Quality Care: TPAs manage a network of accredited healthcare providers, ensuring policyholders receive quality care at negotiated rates. This network enables policyholders to avail of cashless claims settlement.

• Transparency: TPAs offer transparent claims processing, providing policyholders with real-time updates on their claims status.

• Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Protecting personal and healthcare data in the TPA industry requires strong cybersecurity measures. Technology can help with secure data storage, encryption, and access controls. Compliance with data protection regulations is also crucial to building customer trust and ensuring data security and privacy.

For Healthcare Providers

• Streamlined Billing: TPAs simplify the billing process for healthcare providers by handling claims submissions and payments, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring accuracy.

• Increased Patient Volume: TPAs direct policyholders to network providers, which increases patient volume and revenue for healthcare facilities. This network-driven approach ensures a steady flow of patients to affiliated hospitals and clinics.

• Efficient Reimbursement: TPAs ensure timely reimbursement for services rendered, improving cash flow for healthcare providers. This prompt payment system helps maintain financial stability and operational efficiency.

• Handling Complexity: As insurance companies introduce new and innovative policies to differentiate themselves, the complexity of managing these policies increases. TPAs develop strategies to manage this complexity, such as integrating hospitals to cover both inpatient and outpatient care and implementing real-time benefits tracking.

Importance of TPAs in the Insurance Ecosystem

With the increase in the volume of claims and the complexity of products, TPAs have become indispensable to the healthcare ecosystem. TPA-serviced premium as a percentage of total industry premium was constant at 54.6% over FY18-22 but is expected to improve to 61.2% by FY28 as forecasted by Frost & Sullivan. The number of claims in the industry has increased at an FY19-23 CAGR of 7%, while TPA-serviced claims have grown faster at 8.3%, resulting in TPA market share improvement to 74.6% of the number of claims in FY23.

Share of TPA in total number of claims serviced high at 74.6% in FY23

Particulars FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 In terms of count of claims TPA market share in number of industry claims (%) 71.2 69.6 73.4 76.2 74.6 TPA market share in industry cashless claims (%) 73.7 64.7 75.4 81.8 78.7 MEDIASSI market share in number of industry claims (%) NA NA 19.0 21.5 22.4 MEDIASSI market share in number of TPA claims (%) NA NA 26.0 28.2 30.0 In terms of amount of claims TPA market share in amount of industry claims (%) 63.7 66.8 63.0 61.7 63.4 TPA market share in amount of cashless claims (%) 65.9 63.8 61.9 63.2 64.7 MEDIASSI market share in amount of industry claims (%) NA NA 17.5 18.6 19.2 MEDIASSI market share in amount of TPA claims (%) NA NA 27.7 30.1 30.2

Key Statistics

• TPA Market Share: TPAs processed 74.6% of the total number of claims in FY23, reflecting their growing dominance in the industry.

• Cashless Claims: The share of cashless claims serviced by TPAs is even higher at 78.7%, clocking an FY19-23 CAGR of 9%. TPAs processed 58.7% of total claims in the cashless format compared with only 46.8% of the total claims processed in-house.

Company Overview

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited and its subsidiaries are mainly engaged in the business of providing Third Party Administration (TPA) services.

With a rich history dating back to 2000, the company has established itself as a pivotal player in facilitating seamless healthcare experiences for millions of policyholders across the country. Medi Assist acts as a crucial intermediary between insurance companies, healthcare providers, and policyholders, offering a comprehensive suite of services that encompass claims processing, network management, and innovative digital health solutions.

The companys core strengths lie in its extensive network of healthcare providers, cutting-edge technology platforms, and a deep understanding of the Indian healthcare landscape. Medi Assists operations span across various segments of the health insurance market, including group health insurance, retail health insurance, and Government-sponsored health schemes. Through its subsidiaries, Medi Assist TPA, Medvantage TPA, and Raksha TPA, the company has expanded its reach and capabilities, solidifying its position as a market leader in the TPA space.

Medi Assists commitment to innovation is evident in its adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experiences. The companys digital-first approach has been instrumental in streamlining claims processing, reducing turnaround times, and providing policyholders with real-time access to their health insurance information.

Financial Performance

Medi Assist demonstrated robust performance and strategic advancement in FY24, showcasing the resilience of its business model. The companys revenue from operations showed robust growth of 25.70% year- on-year, reaching 6,347.3 million, primarily driven by increased coverage in both group and retail health insurance portfolios. Operational efficiency remained strong, with EBITDA (excluding other income) at 1,333.1 million, representing a healthy 21% margin. Profit after tax increased to 923 million, a 22.6% growth over the previous year. Medi Assists asset-light approach and negative working capital contributed to strong cash flows, resulting in a robust net cash position of 2,450 million as of 31st March 2024.

Total Income

Our total income increased by 25.8% to 6,530.5 million for the year ended March 31,2024, primarily due to increase in revenue from contracts with customers.

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Our revenue from contracts with customers increased by 25.7% to 6,347.3 million for the Financial Year 2024 as compared to 5,049.3 million for the Financial Year 2023. This was primarily on account of increase in our income from TPA services to 5,909.9 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 4,873.9 million for the Financial Year 2023. The increase in our income from TPA services was primarily due to an increase in our total premium under management (excluding Government sponsored schemes) to 190.5 billion for the Financial Year 2024 from 145.7 billion for the Financial Year 2023. This increase was largely attributable to the growth of our group accounts portfolio as a result of an increase in business from existing accounts and securing new group accounts and also on account of our retention of 94.7% of all our group premiums serviced during the Financial Year 2024. Our income from TPA services also includes 327.9 million in the Financial Year 2024 due to acquisition of Raksha. Further, our revenue from operations attributable to servicing Government- sponsored schemes (insurance & assurance mode) increased to 640.4 million during the Financial Year 2024 from 536.2 million during the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to our continuing involvement in major Government sponsored projects as well as addition of two new Government-sponsored schemes during the Financial Year 2024.

The increase in revenue from contracts with customers also includes income from health management services to the tune of 396.5 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 116.4 million for the Financial Year 2023.

The increase in income from health management services was mainly on account of our inorganic growth through the acquisition of Mayfair We Care, UK during the Financial Year 2023. Health management services includes revenue of 363.7 million (for the full period from International business) during Financial Year 2024 against 94.9 million during Financial Year 2023. The license fee declined to 26.5 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 33.40 million for the Financial Year 2023.The revenue increase was partially offset by a decline in our business support services from 25.59 million to 6.96 million during the Financial Year 2024. This was on account of reduction in the workspace billing.

Other Income

Our other income increased by 30.7% to 183.2 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 140.2 million for the Financial Year 2023, due to increase in term deposits from 38.1 million for the Financial Year 2023 to 79.7 million for the Financial Year 2024.

Expenses

Employee benefits expenses

Employee benefits expenses increased by 28.7% to 2 2,543.6 million for the Financial Year 2024 from

1,976.9 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries, bonus and allowances to 2,284.5 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 1,759.1 million for the Financial Year 2023. The increase in salaries, bonus and allowances was mainly on account of an increase in number of members of our leadership team and our work force (primarily in the claims management, operations and provider ^ partnership teams) during the year to support the growth in our business. Our total employees increased to 6,140 as of March 31, 2024 from 5,407 as of March 31,2023.

Finance costs

Our finance costs increased by 5.9% to 31.6 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 29.9 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to interest on put option liability over NCI on account of the acquisitions of Mayfair We Care, UK in the Financial Year 2023.

Depreciation and amortisation expense

Our depreciation and amortisation expense increased by 60.9% to 430.8 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 267.7 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily on account of an increase in amortization of intangible assets from 67.7 million for the Financial Year 2023 to 185.6 million for the Financial Year 2024 due to acquisition of Raksha TPA. Depreciation on property, plant and equipment increased to 120 million in the Financial Year 2024 from 98 million for the Financial Year 2023. There was an increase in amortization of right-of-use assets to 125.2 million in the Financial Year 2024 from 101.9 million for the Financial Year 2023.

Other expenses

Our other expenses increased by 31.5% to 2,470.6 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 1,878.9 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to an increase in sub- contracting expenses to 700 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 611 million for the Financial Year 2023, an increase in repair and maintenance expenses to 241.2 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 158.9 million for the Financial Year 2023, an increase in advertisement and business promotion expenses to 238.4 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 185.6 million for the Financial Year 2023, and an increase in legal and professional expenses to 290.2 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 178.6 million for the Financial Year 2023. One of the primary reason for the increase in other expenses is consolidation of acquired entities in later part of Financial Year 2023 and in Financial Year 2024. The increase in subcontracting expenses was mainly on account of growth in our business. The renovations at various offices during the year has resulted in the increase in Repairs and maintenance cost. The increase in advertisement and business promotion expenses was mainly on account of additional business development activity to support the growth of our business. The increase in legal and professional expenses was mainly on account of an increase in investigation fees as required by our customers, and an increase in transaction expenses arising from our acquisitions during the Financial Year 2023 & FY 2024.

Income tax expense

Our total income tax expense decreased by 53.7% to 130.9 million for the Financial Year 2024 from 283 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily on account of an adjustment for current tax relating to earlier years amounting to savings of 48.8 million for the Financial Year 2024 and a decrease in deferred tax expense mainly on account of reversal of deferred tax liability created on the customer relationships acquired as part of Medvantage acquisition.

Profit/(loss) for the year from discontinued operations

We reported a loss for the year from discontinued operations of 21.1 million for the Financial Year

2024 as compared to the loss of 12.7 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to discharge of its Goods and Services Tax liability amounting to 23.4 million pertaining to its discontinued business from July 2017 to March 2020. The entire amount is charged to the statement of profit and loss for the period presented

Profit after tax from continuing operations excluding exceptional item

Profit after tax from continuing operations excluding exceptional item of 922.9 million for the Financial Year 2024 as compared to 753.08 million for the Financial Year 2023.

Key Financial Ratios

Particulars FY24 FY23 Change Remarks Current Ratio 1.50 1.59 -6.2% Majorly on account of increase in Deferred Revenue Debt Equity Ratio 0.43 0.46 -5.1% The decrease is mainly on account of increase in Shareholders Equity Return on Equity (ROE) 21% 20% 0.4% Due to higher Profitability Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 4.15 4.11 1.1% Due to higher Collections Trade Payables Turnover Ratio 6.25 5.74 8.2% Due to increase in Purchases Net Capital Turnover Ratio 4.01 3.09 23.1% Better utilisation of working capital (Increase in Sales) Net Profit Ratio 14% 14% -0.5% - Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 23% 28% -5.2% -

Opportunity for TPAs and Medi Assists Positioning

The Indian healthcare sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by factors such as rising income levels, increasing health awareness, and Government initiatives aimed at expanding healthcare coverage. This growth trajectory presents significant opportunities for TPAs like Medi Assist to play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery and insurance management in India.

Several key trends are creating a favourable environment for TPAs. Firstly, the expanding health insurance market, bolstered by the Indian Governments push towards universal health coverage and the growing awareness of health insurance among the population, is poised for substantial growth. This expansion creates a larger addressable market for TPAs to offer their services. Secondly, as healthcare services become more sophisticated and specialised, there is a growing need for expert intermediaries to manage the complexities of claims processing, network management, and policy administration. Thirdly, the rapid adoption of digital technologies in healthcare and insurance sectors opens up new avenues for TPAs to innovate and offer value-added services to both insurers and policyholders. Lastly, insurance companies and healthcare providers are increasingly looking to optimise costs while maintaining quality of care, creating opportunities for TPAs to leverage their expertise in claims management and network optimisation. Medi Assist is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities. The companys market leadership, with a significant market share in the TPA segment, provides it with the scale and experience to meet the growing demands of the health insurance sector.

Medi Assists investments in advanced technologies and digital platforms enable it to offer innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experiences. The companys vast network of healthcare providers across India allows it to offer comprehensive coverage and negotiate favourable terms for insurers and policyholders. Through its various subsidiaries and service lines, Medi Assist can cater to different segments of the health insurance market, including group, retail, and Government schemes. Additionally, the companys long-standing relationships with insurance companies, healthcare providers, and corporate clients provide a solid foundation for future growth and expansion.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Medi Assist is poised for continued growth and innovation in the evolving healthcare landscape. The companys strategic focus areas include expanding market share, technological innovation, value-added services, geographical expansion, strategic partnerships, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance. Medi Assist aims to further consolidate its position as a market leader by expanding its presence in both group and retail health insurance segments.

The company will leverage its strong relationships with insurers and corporate clients to drive growth in lives covered and premiums managed. Continued investment in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, and data analytics will remain a priority. These technologies will be harnessed to enhance claims processing efficiency, improve fraud detection capabilities, and develop predictive models for better risk assessment and management. While maintaining its strong presence in metro cities, Medi Assist will focus on expanding its reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, aligning with the growing demand for health insurance and healthcare services in these regions.The company will continue to focus on operational efficiency through process optimisation, automation, and workforce upskilling, enabling it to maintain its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. As the regulatory landscape for TPAs and health insurance evolves, Medi Assist will remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and corporate governance.

Internal Control Adequacy

The Company maintains a robust system of internal control to safeguard and protect its assets from unauthorised use or disposal, ensuring that all transactions are duly authorised, recorded, and reported. Additionally, it has implemented an efficient mechanism to optimise resource utilisation, enhance operational efficiency, monitor operations, and ensure compliance with relevant laws. The auditors have affirmed the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control systems.

Human Resource Development and Industrial Relations

The company places great value on its human resources, considering them as vital assets essential for the Companys growth. As such, the Company actively engages with its employees to enhance their skills and knowledge. Moreover, Medi Assist is committed to building its brand reputation to attract and retain top talent in the industry. Throughout the reviewed period, employee relations remained positive and cooperative across all levels, reflecting the Companys ongoing efforts to maintain such healthy relationships in the future. As of March 31,2024, the Company employed 6,140 individuals across its group entities.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the objectives, projections, estimates and expectations of the Company, its direct and indirect subsidiaries and its associates, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply, price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.