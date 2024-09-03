|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (2) To consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024 Audited financial results for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 Change in Chief Financial Officer Appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y.2024-25 Recommendation of Final Dividend Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015-Reconstitution of Audit Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.Read More
In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.