Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (2) To consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024 Audited financial results for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 Change in Chief Financial Officer Appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y.2024-25 Recommendation of Final Dividend Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015-Reconstitution of Audit Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024