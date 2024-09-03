iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Board Meeting

605.65
(-1.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Medi Assist Ser. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (2) To consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024 Audited financial results for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 Change in Chief Financial Officer Appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y.2024-25 Recommendation of Final Dividend Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015-Reconstitution of Audit Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Medi Assist Ser.: Related News

Medi Assist Healthcare’s 13.5% equity change hands

Medi Assist Healthcare’s 13.5% equity change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|11:04 AM

The transaction was finalised on August 26, 2024, through a share purchase agreement, subject to approval from IRDAI.

Read More
Medi Assist Healthcare unit to acquire Paramount TPA

Medi Assist Healthcare unit to acquire Paramount TPA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

In FY24, Paramount TPA collected ₹3,866 Crore in premiums from the group and retail divisions, resulting in a revenue of ₹153 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.