Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd Summary

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited was formerly incorporated on June 7, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the name Net Logistics Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Private Limited on November 21, 2012. Upon the conversion to a Public Company, the name was changed to Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on March 20, 2018.The Company is Indias largest health benefits administrator in terms of revenues and premium serviced for health insurance policies. Under the TPA Regulations, insurance companies are the Main clients which serve as an intermediary between (a) general and health insurance companies and the insured members (under retail, corporate and insurance backed public health insurance policies), (b) insurance companies and healthcare providers (such as hospitals), and (c) the Government and beneficiaries of public health schemes.The Company has developed a pan-India healthcare provider network which comprises 18,754 hospitals across 1,069 cities and towns and 31 states in India and network across 141 countries globally, as on September 30, 2023. It offer Insurance Companies, seamless exchange of insured member and claims Information, claims processing, fraud detection, management of cashless healthcare provider network, enabling final payout to insured members and hospitals and data analytics, among others. The Company was registered as a Third Party Administrator (TPA) with IRDAI in 2002. In December 2010, Medimatter Health acquired equity stake into the Company from Reliance Capital Limited and Medybiz Private Limited. On May 27, 2017, Company acquired business of Medicare Insurance TPA Services (India) Private Limited as going concern through slump sale, which became effective from June 29, 2018. Medi Assist TPA acquired DHS TPA in 2018. On 17 February 2018, Medybiz Services Private Limited (MSPL) merged with Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and the entire business undertaking of MSPL, was transferred in the Company effective from April 1, 2018. The amalgamation between the Company and Medybiz Services Private Limited (MSPL) was made effective from December 9, 2019. In 2019-20, through Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Mandala, the entire undertaking of the Consumer Facing Health and Wellness Division of the Company demerged and transferred in Mandala and the Scheme of Demerger became effective from December 4, 2020. In October 2022, the Company acquired 10,000 equity shares of International Healthcare Management Services Private Limited from Mayfair Group Holding Subcontinent Limited and Nicholas Taylor, constituting 100% of its equity share capital, subsequent to which, IHMA became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2022, Medi Assist TPA acquired Medicare Insurance TPA Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. In 2023, the Company acquired Mayfair We Care.In 2023, the Company acquired Raksha Health Insurance TPA Private Limited and Raksha TPA became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medi Assist TPA on August 25, 2023.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offering of issuing 28,028,168 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 1172 Crores in January, 2024.