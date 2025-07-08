Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.92
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
15.78
15.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.35
-23.07
-22.54
-22.19
Net Worth
-7.57
-7.29
-6.76
-6.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.56
-1.09
-2.84
2.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.65
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,018.3
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.85
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,882
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Santosh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Pranab Chakraborty
Non Executive Director
Krishna Banerjee
Independent Director
Madhu Barnwal
Non Executive Director
Niladri Bihari Barik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amitava Das
Independent Director
Rohit Sahu
Independent Director
Bikash Adhikary
Independent Director
Shyam Sunder Chatterjee
10 PRINCEP STREET,
2nd Floor,
West Bengal - 700072
Tel: 91-33-40022880
Website: http://www.atninternational.in
Email: atninternationallimited@gmail.com
6 Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
ATN International Ltd.(AIL), incorporated in Dec.83 as Arihant Consultants Pvt Ltd, became public limited company in Feb 1987. The company was renamed as Arihant Credit Capital followed by ATN Arihant...
Read More
Reports by ATN International Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.