ATN International Ltd Share Price Live

0.2
(0.00%)
May 2, 2022|02:50:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.2
  • Day's High0.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.2
  • Day's Low0.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value-1.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.79
  • Div. Yield0
ATN International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.92

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ATN International Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ATN International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ATN International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:37 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ATN International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.78

15.78

15.78

15.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.35

-23.07

-22.54

-22.19

Net Worth

-7.57

-7.29

-6.76

-6.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.56

-1.09

-2.84

2.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

ATN International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.65

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,018.3

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.85

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,882

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

MORE ABOUT ATN International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Santosh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Pranab Chakraborty

Non Executive Director

Krishna Banerjee

Independent Director

Madhu Barnwal

Non Executive Director

Niladri Bihari Barik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amitava Das

Independent Director

Rohit Sahu

Independent Director

Bikash Adhikary

Independent Director

Shyam Sunder Chatterjee

Registered Office

10 PRINCEP STREET,

2nd Floor,

West Bengal - 700072

Tel: 91-33-40022880

Website: http://www.atninternational.in

Email: atninternationallimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

6 Mangoe Lane,

2nd Floor,

Kolkata - 700 001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

ATN International Ltd.(AIL), incorporated in Dec.83 as Arihant Consultants Pvt Ltd, became public limited company in Feb 1987. The company was renamed as Arihant Credit Capital followed by ATN Arihant...
Reports by ATN International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the ATN International Ltd share price today?

The ATN International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of ATN International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ATN International Ltd is ₹0.79 Cr. as of 02 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of ATN International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ATN International Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 02 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ATN International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ATN International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ATN International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of ATN International Ltd?

ATN International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.36%, 3 Years at -7.17%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ATN International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ATN International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

