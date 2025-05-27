Board Meeting 27 May 2025 18 May 2025

ATN International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 27th day of May 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at its Registered Office 10 Princep Street 2nd Floor Kolkata - 700 072 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, Please find enclosed herewith a copy of Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 which has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 27h May, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2025 20 Feb 2025

ATN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 28th day of February 2025 at 12.00 P.M. inter-alia to consider that the Companys Equity Shares are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) national Stock Exchange (NSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) and there is no trading or negligible trading of equity shares on The Calcutta Stock Exchange. Therefore in terms of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations 2021 the Company has decided to voluntary delist its shares from The Calcutta Stock Exchange without giving an exit option to shareholders and continue its listing with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. This is for your perusal necessary action and record. As intimated earlier, The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. 28.02.2025 has decided to voluntary delist its shares from The Calcutta Stock Exchange without giving an exit option to shareholders and continue its listing with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. The resolution passed at the meeting is annexed herewith. This is for your perusal, necessary action and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2025) Revised outcome as reference to outcome submitted on 28th February, 2025 with additional details as required by the Exchange (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

ATN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 13th day of February, 2025 at 12.00 P.M. inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading. The trading window had been closed with effect from 1st January, 2025 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting. This is for your perusal, necessary action and record. Please find attached herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 which has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. 13.02.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025) Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/02/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

ATN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 7th day of November 2024 at 12.00 P.M. inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading. The trading window had been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting. This is for your perusal necessary action and record. Enclosed herewith a copy of Unaudited financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024, which has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., 07.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024